Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,111 in the last 365 days.

Opportunity to volunteer for German NGO supporting Ukraine

Young people from Ukraine and Moldova, as well as other EaP and EU countries, aged 18-28, are invited to apply for a volunteer year in Freiburg, Germany, working with S’Einlädele, a Christian non-profit organisation providing assistance to Ukraine for over 30 years. The NGO has projects in Ukraine aimed at supporting children and elderly in need, especially children and the elderly. The opportunity is funded under the European Solidarity Corps.

The deadline for applications is 1 September.

Volunteers can work in S’Einlädele’s non-profit café, and also support a home for the elderly, a moving and humanitarian aid service, and a warehouse for humanitarian 

aid with weekly/monthly trucks and aid for refugees.

Volunteers attend on-arrival-trainings as well as mid-term-meetings. Regular sessions about political issues and sustainability are offered and volunteers are expected to play an active role, and are encouraged to take over responsibility and initiate their own small projects.

Accommodation is provided in fully-equipped housing, and utilities, internet, German lessons and health insurance are paid for; additionally, pocket money is given monthly (for personal expenses), as well as finances for food and public transport.

The NGO prefers volunteers from Eastern Europe (especially from Ukraine, Romania and Moldova). However, it is also open to all other EaP countries as well as EU member states, and all applications are welcome if you feel this is the perfect place for you.

You can send in your application in English, German, Ukrainian or Russian.

Find out more

Press release

Information about volunteer year

You just read:

Opportunity to volunteer for German NGO supporting Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more