Opportunity to volunteer for German NGO supporting Ukraine

Young people from Ukraine and Moldova, as well as other EaP and EU countries, aged 18-28, are invited to apply for a volunteer year in Freiburg, Germany, working with S’Einlädele, a Christian non-profit organisation providing assistance to Ukraine for over 30 years. The NGO has projects in Ukraine aimed at supporting children and elderly in need, especially children and the elderly. The opportunity is funded under the European Solidarity Corps.

The deadline for applications is 1 September.

Volunteers can work in S’Einlädele’s non-profit café, and also support a home for the elderly, a moving and humanitarian aid service, and a warehouse for humanitarian

aid with weekly/monthly trucks and aid for refugees.

Volunteers attend on-arrival-trainings as well as mid-term-meetings. Regular sessions about political issues and sustainability are offered and volunteers are expected to play an active role, and are encouraged to take over responsibility and initiate their own small projects.

Accommodation is provided in fully-equipped housing, and utilities, internet, German lessons and health insurance are paid for; additionally, pocket money is given monthly (for personal expenses), as well as finances for food and public transport.

The NGO prefers volunteers from Eastern Europe (especially from Ukraine, Romania and Moldova). However, it is also open to all other EaP countries as well as EU member states, and all applications are welcome if you feel this is the perfect place for you.

You can send in your application in English, German, Ukrainian or Russian.

