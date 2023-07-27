Free Romanian language courses for CSOs from left bank of the Nistru River, with the support of the EU and UNDP

The EU has been providing intensive Romanian language courses for civil society organisations from the left bank of the Nistru River, as part of its Confidence Building Measures Programme, implemented by UNDP.

The EU-funded programme contributes to building trust between residents on both sides of the Nistru River by involving them in common development projects.

“I realised that I was missing out on a lot professionally and personally,” says Iulia Melnicenco, one of the 25 participants in a Romanian language course held in Tiraspol. The course is run by the Regional Development Agency from Tiraspol, in partnership with the ‘SMART’ Educational Centre.

“At the end of the course, we have 25 people—representatives of CSOs who have learned Romanian from scratch up to level B1, according to European standards for foreign language learning. Romanian courses are about possibilities and opportunities,” says Tatiana Yaskova, President of the Regional Development Agency from Tiraspol.

“In our work, we constantly interact with our project colleagues from the right bank of the Nistru. Therefore, for better understanding and communication, as well as for the implementation of joint projects, knowledge of the Romanian language has become a necessity,” says says Alexandr Bomeșco, a course participant. “I believe every person should learn a new language, at least to enhance their skills. Furthermore, since we live in Moldova, knowledge of the Romanian language, the state language, is necessary, and to travel through the country, you really need to know this language,” he adds.

The 25 participants were part of a pilot project through which those interested in studying Romanian managed to overcome linguistic barriers on both banks of the Nistru river.

