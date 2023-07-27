Submit Release
Georgia: EU invites partners to send in opinions on framework of financial support

The EU Delegation in Georgia invites partners and stakeholders in Georgia for their opinion on the the framework of EU financial assistance to the country, as part of its mid-term assessment of the Multi-annual Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021-2027 for Georgia

The aim of the review is to consider adjusting the programme during the second half of its term. 

In order to steer the discussions, the Delegation has drafted a number of questions, and invites partners in Georgia to answer these questions, by Tuesday, 15 August, by taking part in an online survey. The results of this consultation will form part of the Delegation’s input to the assessment process.

The current priority areas for the EU’s engagement with Georgia are:

  • A resilient, sustainable and integrated economy 
  • Accountable institutions, the rule of law and security
  • Environmental and climate resilience
  • A resilient digital transformation
  • A resilient, gender-equal, fair and inclusive society.

