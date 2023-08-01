Disrupt-X and Verge IoT Announce Strategic Partnership to Amplify IoT Capabilities Across the APAC Region

Disrupt-X and Verge IoT Team Up to reshape the APAC IoT Market through Integrated Solutions and Superior Connectivity

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, a global pioneer in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has joined hands with Verge IoT, Malaysia's first-ever IoT Virtual Network Operator (IVNO). This strategic partnership is primed to significantly boost the capabilities of their IoT solutions, focusing on the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific (APAC) market.

Through this synergistic collaboration, Verge IoT's unparalleled global connectivity and Disrupt-X's innovative IoT use case and platform will come together. Disrupt-X is set to integrate Verge IoT's connections into its existing IoT solutions, thereby expanding its service portfolio. In tandem, Verge IoT will integrate Disrupt-X's IoT platform and use cases into its solutions, offering an enhanced and seamless IoT network cloud experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Verge IoT, a move that signals our commitment to offering our customers an exceptional IoT experience," says Asim Sajwani, CEO at Disrupt-X. "The integration of Verge IoT's global connectivity with our advanced IoT platform promises unprecedented value to our customers across the APAC region."

“Disrupt-X and its proven IoT solutions complement Verge’s strategy to create a level playing field for IoT practitioners to deploy and scale IoT projects securely and easily. Both companies have a similar mission to accelerate IoT adoption to address pain points of the nation and region, which has a direct impact on communities, enterprises and government agencies.”, says Vicks Kanagasingam, Co-Founder & Chief of Verge.

About Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X, a Dubai-based company providing a full stack of End-to-End IoT Platform solution that is hardware & communications agnostic using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Web/Mobile App. Development, and Big Data. With over 50 ready use-cases on their marketplace, Disrupt-X plans to extend their portfolio to up to 80+ ready use-cases by the end of this year. The Disrupt-X platform offers full-stacked solutions which can be scaled from a single asset level to city level. The platform can be hosted in the Cloud, On-Premise or Hybrid. Disrupt-X delivers fully integrated end-to-end solutions, including Mobile Applications. The Disrupt-X IoT Platform enables public operators, businesses, and enterprises to oversee all integrated use-cases under one platform.

About Verge IoT:

Founded in 2023 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia Mobiliti, Verge is Malaysia’s first IoT Virtual Network Operator (IVNO) offering unparalleled Pay-As-You-Use global connectivity and an easy-to-use IoT network cloud. With Verge, IoT practitioners or IoT-enabled enterprises will have the option to subscribe to a seamless, dedicated and agnostic IoT network platform that promises for IoT application developers to simplify the deployment and management of IoT devices, whilst saving energy and data costs.



For more details, please visit

https://disrupt-x.io/ (Disrupt-X)

https://vergeiot.net/ (Verge IoT)

