Established Hit Maker DJ/ Producer Tiësto Remixes Billboard-Charting Pop Star Allegra's Latest Single 'Round and Round' - Creates Red Hot Remix

LONDON , UK, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Her last two years of music releases have firmly established London-based, Allegra as one of the breakout artists of the UK music scene. The irresistible drive and pop feel of her singles to date have been driving her towards commercial success. Allegra has officially dropped the biggest release of her young career via a musical cooperation with none other than the great Tiësto who has created a red hot remix of her current single ‘Round & Round’.

Allegra’s previous singles have featured collaborations with big-name DJ/ producers like Tobtok, Full Intention, Majestic and R3HAB. The association with superstar DJ/ producer and established hit artist, Tiësto does take that approach to quite another level, as the spectacular remix Tiësto produced for this special release effectively documents. ‘Round & Round’ (Tiësto Remix) was released by Radikal Records and its network of international label partners on the 26th of May.

As expected on Allegra’s ‘Round & Round’ Tiësto has delivered a jaw-dropping remix, applying all his usual production quality, trademark sound and musical hooks making his interpretation an instant crowd-pleaser. The new mix perfectly straddles the fence between Club and Pop music and opens doors and support from big-room DJs and daytime radio DJs.

Since Allegra’s debut single ‘All About Us’ reached the #2 position on the UK’s official Music Week Commercial Pop Club Chart in 2021 she has repeated that success with a run of six Top 3 Singles on that same chart. In addition, she has achieved a Top 10 position on the Billboard Dance Chart in the USA and secured many other official chart placements worldwide. Allegra has amassed millions of views and streams across Spotify, YouTube and other social media.

Allegra’s music has appeared on hundreds of daytime radio playlists and she has been featured in countless feature press articles as well as on BBC TV, steadily ticking all the right boxes as she worked her way into the general public’s awareness. Initially, Allegra and her management and label were focused on establishing her as a credible artist among international DJs. However, she is now fast becoming one of the hottest mainstream pop stars to emerge from the UK in recent years.

“Known for her empowering message and performances, Allegra takes us to the main room of the club with her soaring vocals and bass-heavy production.” - Wonderland

“British rising pop artist Allegra is one up on other aspiring acts and has been showing impressive maturity since her debut release.”

- Euphoria

“Allegra is making waves on the Pop scene with a string of hits!”

- OK! Magazine

Allegra immediately knew she wanted to deliver a dance-based music video to Tiësto’s production to highlight his incredible work. The official music video was released concurrently with the commercial release of the Tiësto Remix. 'Round and Round" was added to Club Com - Dance Platform and the WEMIX European Video Pool. You can view the music video on LIT TV / Premium Television Network (ROKU, Android TV, Firestick, Samsung, LG, Amazon tv),

OTEL MUSIC VIDEOS Channel (Roku), ROCKTV Channel (Roku), and ‘My Music Video Channel’, Saorsa TV Network (Roku, Amazon Fire).

Allegra & Tiësto - Round & Round (Tiësto Remix) | Official Music Video