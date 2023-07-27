Compostable Clothes - Revolutionizing the Fashion Industry with a Regenerative, Circular Approach

Natalie is wearing the Hakone Jumper in natural linen with indigo dyed bandana.

Compost Clothes, a pioneering fashion brand, is proud to announce its innovative approach to fighting fast fashion and climate change.

We believe that if the fashion industry has the power to influence trends, then it also has the power to play a positive role.” — Jennie Van Boven

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Compost Clothes, a pioneering fashion brand, is proud to announce its innovative approach to fighting fast fashion and climate change. With a regenerative circular fashion approach, Compost Clothes crafts compostable clothing from all-natural fibers and dyes. The clothing is designed with the garment's lifecycle in mind, allowing consumers to return their worn-out clothes back to the Earth, effectively closing the loop on waste and helping to regenerate the soil and repair the carbon cycle.

The fashion industry is a significant contributor to environmental pollution, ranking as the world's second-largest environmental polluter. A shocking 85% of clothes, including unused textiles and unsold items, end up in landfills or are incinerated. Synthetic fibers, derived from fossil carbon, account for more than 60% of global fiber production. The majority of our clothing is derived from plastic and dyed with harmful chemicals, posing a great threat to our planet and health.

"Compost Clothes embarks on a mission to develop clothing that truly benefits both people and the planet," states Jennie Van Boven, Founder and Designer of Compost Clothes. "We believe that if the fashion industry has the power to influence trends, then it also has the power to play a positive role.”

Compost Clothes introduces a solution to this environmental crisis by designing clothes that can be composted, closing the loop, reducing waste, regenerating the soil, and repairing the carbon cycle. The brand's unique approach allows consumers to participate in mitigating climate change and improving soil health simply by choosing their clothes.

Traditional ways of farming fiber include deep tilling, mono-cropping, and heavy pesticide use, all leading to soil depletion. This process harms the soil's ability to draw down carbon and support biodiversity. Compost Clothes is challenging this detrimental cycle by partnering with regenerative farms, striving to heal the land while producing high-quality, fashionable garments.

"We've taken the next step in the fight against fast fashion and climate change," explains Jennie Van Boven, Founder and Designer of Compost Clothes. "By focusing on regenerative agricultural practices, we have the opportunity to rejuvenate the land and enhance the soil's ability to capture and store carbon. This isn't just about creating clothing; it's about transforming the fashion industry and saving the planet."

Compost Clothes is more than a fashion brand—it's a movement. By choosing Compost Clothes, consumers are actively participating in combating climate change, promoting soil health, and reducing waste. It's a chance to wear clothes that not only look good but also do good.

To learn more about Compost Clothes and join the regenerative circular fashion revolution, visit www.compostclothes.com.

About Compost Clothes

Compost Clothes is a regenerative circular fashion brand that produces compostable clothing crafted from all-natural fibers and dyes. With a mission to fight fast fashion and climate change, Compost Clothes focuses on regenerative agricultural practices, creating a positive impact on the planet through the production of clothes. Through their circular model, they close the loop on waste, regenerate soil health, and repair the carbon cycle. For more information, visit www.compostclothes.com.