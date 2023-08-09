Fluoramics Introduces Compu-Lube Lubricant for Robotics, 3D Printers, and High-Speed Mechanisms
Compu-Lube is a lightweight synthetic oil used to safely lubricate electronics, computers, and high-speed mechanisms such as 3D printers, 3D printer Z screw, computer fans, robotics, printer guide rails, threaded rods, and fine bearings.
Scanning electron microscope studies show the PTFE particles are attracted to metal surface and are difficult to remove. That means Compu-Lube easily gets between the smallest working surfaces.”LEWISTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Robots and 3D printers make manufacturing smarter but it’s maintenance that allows them to work harder. Moving parts on these devices face high heat, high speeds, and friction. Effective lubrication goes a long way to negating the impact of these stressors, making lubrication a critical part of maintenance.
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer
Whether robotics are used in welding, material handling, assembling, or dispensing, these and 3D printers benefit from effective lubrication in the following ways:
• Increased production output
• Reduced downtime
• Lower operating costs
• Improved product quality
• Less waste
Compu-Lube is a lightweight synthetic oil engineered by Fluoramics to safely lubricate electronics, computers, and high-speed mechanisms such as 3D printers, 3D printer Z screw, computer fans, robotics, printer guide rails, threaded rods, and fine bearings. Heavy lubricants can inhibit movement so using a lightweight oil in these cases provides optimal lubrication in plastic-on-plastic, metal-on-metal, and plastic-on-metal contact.
Not only does Compu-Lube lubricate, but it acts as a cleaning agent and helps prevent rust. It has a high dielectric constant and is safe with electronics and electromechanical devices.
Compu-Lube is engineered using Tufoil® Technology. Solvent-free, Compu-Lube is a super low friction, low wear, low viscosity lubricant that uses very small PTFE particles to get between the finest working surfaces. PTFE lubricants have one of the lowest drag coefficients of all the available lubricants. Drag coefficients is a measure of the surface friction of a compound.
“Scanning electron microscope studies show the PTFE particles are attracted to metal surface and are difficult to remove. That means Compu-Lube easily gets between the smallest working surfaces,” says Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer.
Compu-Lube’s 16.5 mL (.557 fl oz) dropper tip bottle provides easy application to small areas. To use, place a small drop on areas like bearings, guides, and control cables. For high-speed mechanisms, use a tiny trace on moving parts to start. Sparingly add more until the part works smoothly. Wipe off any excess oil.
Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of thread sealants, industrial greases, industrial lubricants, and corrosion control, all of which are engineered solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Lewiston, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics, please visit the company's website at https://www.fluoramics.com/.
