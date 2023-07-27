WINKYES Launches "Travel Linked to Trees" Service to Combat Climate Change
Innovative Eco-Friendly Travel Solution Now Available to Promote Sustainable Tourism
Be the change you wish to see in the world.”ROME, ITALY, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WINKYES, known for its commitment to seeking environmentally positive solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking service, "Travel Linked to Trees." This new service offers our customers the opportunity to make their travels more sustainable and actively contribute to the fight against climate change.
— Mahatma Gandhi
Through a partnership with the non-profit organization Tree-Nation, WINKYES has introduced a reforestation program that enables customers to offset the carbon emissions from their travels. Every time our customers use affiliate links on our website to book trips with leading partners in the tourism industry, they receive a free carbon offset by funding Tree-Nation's reforestation projects.
The concept behind "Travel Linked to Trees" is simple: a portion of the advertising commissions we receive from our affiliate partners is utilized to finance Tree-Nation's reforestation efforts. These projects play a crucial role in creating new forests, capturing CO2, and restoring essential habitats for wildlife.
By engaging with "Travel Linked to Trees," our customers can enjoy their journeys with the knowledge that they are actively contributing to the fight against climate change. Each booking made through our affiliate links not only ensures a carbon offset but also generates a positive impact on the environment.
"WINKYES is dedicated to providing sustainable solutions in the travel industry," said the company spokesperson.
"With the 'Travel Linked to Trees' service, we aim to offer our customers a simple and accessible way to make their travels more eco-friendly. We are excited to collaborate with Tree-Nation to support reforestation and preserve the environment for future generations."
WINKYES invites all conscious travelers to join the "Travel Linked to Trees" movement and make a difference for our planet. Together, we can take significant steps towards a more sustainable future.
For further information about WINKYES' "Travel Linked to Trees" service and to book your sustainable journey, please visit our website at www.winkyes-travel.site
"At WINKYES, we believe in taking action to protect the environment. The 'Travel Linked to Trees' service empowers our customers to make a positive impact while exploring the world." - Marco Tallevi, CEO and Owner of WINKYES.
About WINKYES:
WINKYES is a forward-thinking travel company committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions for travelers. By promoting eco-friendly initiatives like "Travel Linked to Trees," WINKYES aims to make a significant contribution to combatting climate change and preserving the planet's natural beauty for generations to come.
Discover more about "Travel Linked to Trees" and start your eco-friendly journey today at WINKYES Travel Linked to Trees
