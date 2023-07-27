Unveiling Entrepreneur's Launchpad: India's Largest Event By Dr. Vivek Bindra
Entrepreneur's Launchpad aims to provide a diverse platform to learn from best in the field, network with like-minded people and explore growth opportunities.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Vivek Bindra, Founder and CEO of Bada Business Pvt Ltd, an acclaimed business coach, and motivational speaker, is all set to host the most anticipated entrepreneurial event of the year, "Entrepreneurs Launchpad 2023." This grand two-day event will take place on the 23rd and 24th of September at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. Designed to empower and inspire entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey, the event will feature an impressive lineup of renowned guests from various industries.
Entrepreneurs Launchpad 2023 aims to be a game-changer for entrepreneurs, offering a diverse platform to learn from the best in the field, network with like-minded individuals, and explore opportunities for growth and collaboration. Dr Vivek Bindra, known for his dynamic and engaging approach, will spearhead the event, sharing his wealth of knowledge on entrepreneurship and success.
The event caters to a wide range of entrepreneurs, from budding visionaries with innovative ideas to established business moguls leading industry giants.
Among the luminaries joining the event as esteemed guests are:
Ranveer Allahabadia: A leading social media influencer, entrepreneur, and fitness enthusiast, Ranveer's journey from a regular guy to an internet sensation has inspired millions.
Alakh Pandey: A visionary educator, Alakh's dedication to transforming the education system has made a significant impact, particularly in the lives of students preparing for medical exams.
Manu Jain: As the Managing Director of a prominent technology company, Manu Jain has been at the forefront of innovation, shaping the tech landscape in India.
Khan Sir: A beloved educator and motivational figure, Khan Sir's online teaching initiatives have made education accessible and exciting for countless students.
Jaya Kishori: A spiritual leader and motivational speaker, Jaya Kishori's wisdom and spiritual insights have touched the lives of many, fostering personal growth and enlightenment.
Vivek Oberoi: Not just a renowned Bollywood actor but also a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, Vivek Oberoi's journey in the entertainment and business world will undoubtedly inspire many.
Ritesh Agarwal: The founder and CEO of a leading hospitality company, Ritesh's entrepreneurial journey from a college dropout to a business mogul has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Vineeta Singh: As a trailblazer in the fashion and beauty industry, Vineeta's innovative approach to entrepreneurship has earned her widespread recognition.
Entrepreneurs Launchpad 2023 will encompass a diverse range of enlightening sessions, interactive workshops, and discussions, catering to the varying needs and interests of entrepreneurs at different stages of their careers. From ideation and market entry to scaling and global expansion, participants will gain valuable insights across the entrepreneurial spectrum. To know more visit Entrepreneur's Launchpad Webpage.
