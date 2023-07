Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Witness a Rise in Revenue of US$ 119.48 Billion By 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global autonomous last mile delivery market revenue was US$ 20.80 billion in 2022 and is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 119.48 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market The autonomous last-mile delivery market has grown owing to the booming e-commerce sector and the rising need for quick and affordable delivery services. Additionally, the market is likely to expand over the course of the forecast period due to a healthy startup ecosystem in the robotics industry and quick technical innovation. In addition, the emergence of robotics, aerial delivery drones, and self-driving cars has significantly fueled the market's expansion.The urban commercial delivery trend and purchasing habits have significantly evolved in recent years. The surge in e-commerce sales has placed a challenge on manufacturing facilities, warehouses, or distribution centers to fulfill small orders at various places at predetermined times to other companies or retail stores. According to a Capgemini survey, 61% of consumers between the ages of 18 and 34 who purchase online expected same-day delivery, and 56% were willing to pay more for the convenience. In order to meet the demand for an autonomous last-mile delivery market, this tendency will pick up speed.The last-mile delivery market is evolving due to new vehicles. In order to meet the growing client demand, major logistics companies are experimenting with and funding R&D for novel solutions. For instance, in April 2021, Beta Technologies and United Parcel Service reached an agreement for United Parcel Service to buy 10 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. With an emphasis on small and medium markets, UPS will test the eVTOL aircraft for use in its Express Air delivery network.Technological development, robotics venture funding, and the rising use of drones in the commercial sector will support the market's expansion. In addition, employing drones to efficiently deliver smaller, lighter goods would eventually replace the current method of using conventional delivery vehicles. For instance, in March 2022, the graphics processor and AI business NVIDIA Corp. teamed with the Uber spinoff Serve Robotics, a delivery service that uses robots to deliver packages on the sidewalk and invested USD 10 million. NVIDIA's investment is likely to hasten the adoption of Serve Robotics in the business sector.Food Delivery Companies Majorly Adopt Autonomous Last Mile DeliveryFood delivery is one of the autonomous last-mile delivery market's main applications. The food delivery segment is likely to hold the largest market share, at 71.1%, by 2030. In order to survive and grow in the cutthroat market, the food and beverage business is improving customer service. This is related to the usage of food delivery robots to deliver meals in a few cities and on college campuses. These robots are designed exclusively for the food and beverage sector and feature separate compartments for hot and cold food products.In addition, various restaurants and food sellers have partnered with businesses, including Nuro, Inc., Kiwi Campus (Kiwibot), and Wing Aviation LLC, for delivery across the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. For example, in September 2022, Nuro, Inc. teamed up with Uber Technologies, Inc., a well-known autonomous vehicle business, to employ electric, autonomous vehicles for food delivery across the U.S. This partnership is projected to boost the segment's growth.North America Generated Sales of More Than 56% in the MarketNorth America dominated the global autonomous last-mile delivery market. In 2022, the region generated sales of US$ 9.91 billion, taking up more than 56.9% of the market. This is due to the continual advancements in autonomous delivery robots, which prompted numerous pilot initiatives in the region. For instance, in May 2022, Uber Eats, a division of Uber Technologies, Inc., carried out two autonomous delivery projects in Los Angeles in association with the robotic sidewalk delivery startup Serve Robotics and the autonomous vehicle technology business Motional.The development of the autonomous last-mile delivery market in North America is expanding through supportive government efforts and advantageous legislation. Federal and state governments have demonstrated a readiness to adopt autonomous technology and have put in place policies that support their development and use. This regulatory setting has given businesses a favorable platform to test and implement autonomous last-mile delivery solutions.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market Leading 4 Players Capture About 40% Revenue Share in the Global MarketA few of the major market participants are Amazon, DHL, DPD, Matternet, and JD.com. Most businesses place a strong emphasis on increasing production capacity and spending more on product R&D in order to streamline the delivery process.Prominent Playersโ€ข Airbus S.A.S.โ€ข Alibabaโ€ข Altitude Angelโ€ข Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Prime Air)โ€ข BIZZBYโ€ข Boeingโ€ข Cheetah Logistics Technologyโ€ข DHL International GmbHโ€ข DoorDash Inc.โ€ข Kiwibotโ€ข DroneScanโ€ข Edronicโ€ข FedExโ€ข Fli Droneโ€ข Flirtey delivery droneโ€ข Flytrexโ€ข JD.com, Inc.โ€ข Matternet Inc.โ€ข Meituan-Dianpingโ€ข Parrot Drone SASโ€ข Pudu Technology Incโ€ข Rakuten Inc.โ€ข Skycart Inc.โ€ข SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltdโ€ข Terra Drone Corporationโ€ข United Parcel Service of America, Inc.โ€ข UVL Roboticsโ€ข Wing Aviation LLCโ€ข Workhorse Group Inc.โ€ข Yuneec Internationalโ€ข Zipline autonomousโ€ข Other Prominent PlayersSegmentation OutlineThe global autonomous last-mile delivery market segmentation focuses on Component, Robot Type, Vehicle Type, Payload, Application, Industry, Location, and Region.By Componentโ€ข Hardwareo GPSo Cameraso Radarso Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensorso Control Systemso Chassis and Motorso Batterieso Othersโ€ข Softwareo Robotic Operating Systemo Cyber Security Solutionsโ€ข Serviceso Integrationo Maintenance & Supporto Consulting and TrainingBy Robot Typeโ€ข UAV/ Droneso Fixed Wingo Rotary Wingo Hybridโ€ข UGVo 2 Wheelo 3 Wheelo 4 WheelBy Vehicle Typeโ€ข Aerial Delivery Dronesโ€ข Self-Driving Vehicleso Truckso Vanso Othersโ€ข Ground Delivery BotsBy Payloadโ€ข < 0.5 Kgsโ€ข 0.5 โ€“ 2 kgโ€ข 2-10 Kgโ€ข 10-50 Kgโ€ข 50-100 Kgโ€ข 100 KgsBy Applicationโ€ข Food Deliveryโ€ข Cargo Deliveryโ€ข Medical Deliveryโ€ข Postal Deliveryโ€ข Emergency ResponseBy Industryโ€ข Retailโ€ข E-commerceโ€ข Hospitalityโ€ข Healthcareโ€ข Logisticsโ€ข Postal Servicesโ€ข OthersBy Locationโ€ข Urban Deliveryโ€ข Rural deliveryBy Regionโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeo The U.K.o Germanyo Franceo Spaino Russiao Rest of Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Australia & New Zealando South Koreao ASEANo Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Latin Americao Argentinao Brazilo Rest of Latin Americaโ€ข Middle East & Africao UAEo Saudi Arabiao Egypto Rest of Middle East & Africa๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.