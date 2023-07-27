Kids Music Learning Apps Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 641.6 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kid's music learning apps market generated a revenue of US$ 221.3 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 641.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Due to an increase in children's interest in such platforms and the growing trend toward learning applications, music learning applications have been steadily growing over the past few years. The high usage of smartphones and other smart devices by kids, the emphasis on parents to expand their kids' musical knowledge, and the convenience of access to the apps online are the driving forces behind the development of the kids music learning apps market.
In recent years, music education has been able to capture the interest of kids all around the world. The music education sector is changing from the conventional music learning process due to digital music technologies like YouTube, digital sheet music, application and platform systems, and cloud-based systems. The increasing contribution of the major players in the market, which is the cause of the rising demand for these apps, is fostering the expansion of the kids music learning apps market.
The pandemic outbreak led to an increase in smartphone and smart device usage in homes worldwide. In light of this, it also led to an increase in the number of kids learning music online. For instance, according to a survey done by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, 38% of UK children started learning an instrument during their time alone at home. Therefore, a rise in smart device usage and inclination is likely to fuel market expansion.
The growing application improvements and the merging of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global market. For instance, MusicMuni Labs Private Limited's AI-based music learning app Riyaz, which was released in 2019 and is geared toward both children and adults, has received 2.7 million downloads. The app boasts 150,000 monthly active users across India and abroad, including 25,000 paid users.
Kids Majorly Prefer to Learn Piano Instruments Via Learning Apps
The piano instrument type segment generated 34.8% of the market revenue share and is likely to generate the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031. The popularity of the piano can be due to its adaptability, extensive usage in music instruction, and capacity to instruct in the fundamentals of music theory. Children and parents alike are increasingly using kids music learning apps with interactive piano keyboards and piano lessons. Additionally, researchers showed that studying a musical instrument in a group had a good effect on young children's language development and perhaps executive functioning.
5-12 years Age Group Kids Found Music Learning Apps Interesting
The 5-12 years age group segment dominated the global market and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the projected period. The prevalence of this age group can be due to older kids and teens considering music as a pastime or a possible professional route and having a greater interest in music instruction. The expansion of this market is growing by the need for children's music learning applications that are tailored to the particular requirements and preferences of various age groups.
Major Sales of Music Learning Apps Come From Subscription Pricing Model
In 2022, the subscription model segment captured sales of about 36.9% and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2031. The subscription model guarantees enduring consumer loyalty and gives software creators a consistent stream of income. The simplicity and affordability of the subscription model have made it popular with parents and educators who want their students to always have access to the best resources for studying music.
North America Captures Over 40% of the Market Revenue Share
North America has emerged as the largest region for the kids music learning apps market with over 40% of the global market share. In the upcoming years, the region will maintain its significance.
Early childhood education is heavily prioritized in North America, which has increased demand for children's music learning apps. Over 80% of parents in the region who participated in a poll said they thought music instruction had a beneficial impact on their child's overall development. This widespread acceptance of the advantages of music education has influenced parents' and teachers' growing use of music education applications.
Leading market participants' presence in North America only reinforces its position. According to statistics, over 60% of the leading makers of children's music learning apps have their headquarters in the region. In order to provide premium content, captivating features, and user-friendly interfaces, these businesses consistently make research and development investments. According to survey results, more than 75% of parents in North America prefer to download apps from reputable companies.
Top 4 Players Attain 40% of Market Revenue Share
The leading companies in the market for kids music learning apps are always emphasizing product innovation, incorporating cutting-edge technologies, and creating interesting material that is suitable for kids of all ages. In order to market their products and grow their user base, they are also actively working with educational institutions like music academies, schools, and universities.
Prominent Companies
• flowkey GmbH
• Musopia
• Arobas Music
• Melodics
• My Music Teacher
• JoyTunes
• Ultimate Guitar
• Yokee Music LTD
• Yousician
• Ubisoft Entertainment SA
• Musicca
• Other Prominent players
Segmentation Outline
The global kids music learning apps market segmentation focuses on Instrument Type, Session Type, Platforms, Learning Styles, Age Group, Pricing Model, and Region.
By Instrument Type
• Piano
• Guitar
• Banjo
• Violin
• Other
By Session Type
• Solo
• Group
By Platforms
• Web-based
• Mobile
• iOS
• Android
By Learning Styles
• Visual
• Aural
• Verbal (Linguistic)
• Physical
• Logical
• Social
• Solitary
By Age Group
• <5 Yrs
• 5 - 12 Yrs
• 12 - 21 years
By Pricing Model
• Freemium Model
• Subscription Model
• Paid Tutorial Service Model
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
