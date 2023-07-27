3D Animation Software Market to Witness a Rise in Revenue of US$ 42,829 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 3D animation software market revenue was US$ 15,336.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 42,829.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecasted period from 2023 to 2031.
Due to the increasing need for animation in the gaming and entertainment industries and the rapid improvement of technology, the global 3D animation software market is expanding at the fastest rate. Although 3D animation software is primarily used in the entertainment and gaming industries, it is now also used in the domains of architecture, life science, and healthcare.
Due to its widespread use to create captivating, realistic, and inventive images, 3D animation technology is advancing at a rapid rate. Architects and civil engineers also use 3D technology to think through designs and construct models. Virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) integration in 3D animation software are creating sizable prospects for the market growth of 3D animation software.
Real-time rendering technology use is growing rapidly in the market. The demand for interactive and immersive experiences in sectors like entertainment, gaming, architecture, advertising, and virtual reality is fueling this trend. Real-time rendering makes changes and visualizations possible right away, increasing workflow effectiveness. Real-time rendering technology use is likely to grow along with the demand for immersive entertainment. In order to give users compelling and realistic experiences, the market is seeing the development of 3D animation software with real-time rendering capabilities.
The rising popularity of animated films, video games, and visual effects has generated a large need for cutting-edge animation tools and software solutions. As per the European Audiovisual Observatory, an average of 50 animated films are made in Europe each year. Developers and content producers use 3D animation software in the entertainment sector to bring their visions to life and provide consumers with immersive experiences. These software programs make it possible to create believable characters, breathtaking visual effects, and fluid animations that improve storytelling and enthrall viewers.
Cloud-Based Deployment 3D Animation Software Attained More Than Half of the Revenue Share
In 2022, the Cloud-Based segment held the largest market share with 66.1%. The growing popularity of cloud computing across various industries, together with its advantages in terms of flexibility and cost-effectiveness, has fueled the market's expansion for 3D animation software's cloud-based segment. In the upcoming years, demand for cloud-based solutions will likely increase as businesses look for more efficient and flexible animation workflows.
3D Modeling Technology Generated 29.9% of the Market Share
In 2022, the 3D modeling segment dominated the global market with a share of 29.9%. The use of 3D modeling is widespread in the entertainment, film, advertising, and engineering industries. The development of 3D acquisition technology, the improvement of 3D content, and the increased accessibility of 3D display technology all contribute to the segment's expansion.
Media and Entertainment are the Major End-Users of 3D Animation Software
In 2022, the media & entertainment segment had the highest segmental share with 41.6%. The increased need for visually attractive and immersive material in films, TV shows, video games, and virtual reality experiences is driving the market in the media and entertainment sector.
In order to create visual effects, the gaming industry mainly relies on 3D animation tools. Since 2010, 3D animations have been used to create about 90% of games. The phenomenal success of MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) shows the shifting trends in the gaming industry. Because it offers first-person shooter games with fast-paced action thrills, MOBA is currently thought of as the most popular gaming genre. It has eye-catching visual effects that greatly draw players to the genre.
North America to Generate 38.7% of Market Revenue Share Closely Followed by Asia Pacific
North America, which is the major player in the 3D animation software market, owned a commanding 38% share of the global 3D animation software market in 2022. The region's technological prowess, high internet usage, and substantial investment in R&D operations are major contributors to its dominance.
The market share of this region is rising due to the existence of significant market players in the United States and Canada. The rapid rate of adoption of cutting-edge digital technology by North American businesses and consumers is a reflection of the rising demand for 3D animation software across a range of industries, including gaming, advertising, cinema, and other digital content.
Many of the top animation studios in the world, including Pixar, DreamWorks, and Industrial Light & Magic, are based in the United States and Canada. Some of the most popular animated films and visual effects in recent years have been created by these studios. North America will account for the highest portion of income in 2021 as a result of the expanding use of visual effects technology (VFX) in movies.
Top 4 Players to Generate More Than 70% of the Global Market Revenue
Since there are many companies in the 3D animation software market, there is intense competition among them as they attempt to outdo one another through newer technological advancements and inventions. The top 4 companies, including Autodesk Inc., Adobe, NVIDIA Corp., and Corel Corp., control 70% of the market.
List of Prominent Players
• SideFX
• The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
• pmdtechnologies ag
• Autodesk Inc.
• AutoDesSys, Inc.,
• Corel Corporation
• EIAS3D
• MAXON COMPUTER GMBH
• Adobe
• NewTek, Inc.
• NVIDIA Corporation
• 3Corus Entertainment Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global 3D animation software market segmentation focuses on Deployment, Technology, Application, End-Users, and Region.
By Deployment
• On-Premises
• Cloud-Based
By Technology
• 3D Modelling
• Motion Graphics
• 3D Rendering
• Visual Effects
• Others
By Application
• Animation Field
• Media Field
• Construction Field
• Others
By End-Users
• Media & Entertainment
• Construction & Architecture
• Healthcare & Lifesciences
• Fashion & Textile
• Education & Research
• Others
By Region
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
• Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
