Baby Drinks Market Will Gain Momentum By 2031 To Surpass $67,102.2 million

Baby Drinks Market

Increase in the number of working professionals, rise high nutrition content in baby drinks, change in lifestyle

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Baby Drinks Market generated $30.96 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $67.10 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2333

Increase in the number of working professionals, rise high nutrition content in baby drinks, change in lifestyle, and increase in disposable income of people in the emerging economies drive the growth of the global baby drinks market. However, drop in the global birth rate and food safety concerns and hinders the market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of baby drinks, free from ingredients, such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives, and use of certified organic milk in the infant formula create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

The baby drinks market segments are on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte. By application, the market is segmented into <6 months, 6-12 months, 12-36 months, and >36 months. By distribution channel, the industry are broadly classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, convenience stores, online channel, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the Europe region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

According to the global baby drinks market trends, the players operating have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their baby drinks market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include, Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Danone S.A., HIPP GmbH & CO. VERTRIEB KG, NESTLE S.A., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, The Kraft Heinz Company, BOBBIE, and Holle Baby Food AG.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/50e40821d876772b79db4116eb8934a0

Based on product type, the infant formula segment held a major share in the global baby drinks market in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the market, and is anticipated to continue its led share during the forecast period. However, baby electrolyte and baby juice segments are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The market is driven by factors such as high nutrition content in baby drinks, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income of people in the emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, and others. These factors provide baby drinks market opportunities for growth.

Presently, consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer minimally-processed foods and natural drinks for their babies. Thus, the introduction of baby drinks, free from ingredients, such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives is expected to provide potential opportunities for manufacturers of baby drinks. The manufacturers are focused on organic contents by removing the genetically modified ingredients (GMOs), synthetic pesticides, and fertilizers, in the feeds of cows. Thus, the milk used in the infant formula is certified as organic, which is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the market.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2333

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Infant Nutrition Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/infant-nutrition-market

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-baby-infant-formula-market-A10849

Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-baby-infant-formula-market

Frozen Baby Food Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-baby-food-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.