Restaurant.com (OTCQB: RSTN) to Launch New Mobile App, Bringing New Life to the Dining Experience
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting leap forward for the restaurant industry, Restaurant.com (OTCQB: RSTN) proudly unveils its innovative mobile app, set to transform the dining experience for food enthusiasts nationwide. Designed to be the ultimate culinary companion, the Restaurant.com app is equipped with cutting-edge features that promise to revolutionize the way users discover, explore, and indulge in the finest dining options available.
INTRODUCING THE NEXT GENERATION OF DINING
Restaurant.com's new mobile app marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to enhancing the restaurant-goers' journey. Seamlessly blending technology and gastronomy, the app empowers users to embark on a culinary adventure like never before. With its intuitive interface and user-friendly design, discovering top-rated restaurants, locating hidden gems, and accessing exclusive deals has never been easier.
EXPLORE, INDULGE, AND SAVE
The Restaurant.com app is tailored to cater to the needs of every food lover, offering an array of exciting features:
1. Intelligent Recommendations: Using advanced algorithms, the app curates personalized restaurant recommendations based on users' dining preferences and past experiences, ensuring each outing is a delightful culinary adventure.
2. Instant Reservations: Say goodbye to long wait times! The app enables users to make real-time reservations with just a few taps, guaranteeing a seamless and hassle-free dining experience.
3. Exclusive Offers and Discounts: Unlock a world of savings with exclusive deals and discounts available only through the app. Users can savor their favorite cuisines while keeping their budget in check.
4. Real-Time Reviews: Making informed dining choices has never been easier. Users can access real-time reviews from fellow food enthusiasts, allowing them to select restaurants with confidence.
EMBRACING THE FUTURE OF DINING
Restaurant.com's revolutionary app isn't just about finding great food; it's about creating lasting memories and unforgettable experiences. By seamlessly blending technology and culinary expertise, the app bridges the gap between discerning food enthusiasts and exceptional restaurants.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Restaurant.com app, which represents a major leap forward in the dining industry," said [Spokesperson's Name], CEO of Restaurant.com. "Our app is designed to empower users with the ability to embark on unique gastronomic journeys, discover hidden gems, and save money while doing so. It's a win-win for both diners and restaurant partners."
AVAILABILITY
The Restaurant.com app is available for download on iOS and Android devices and can be accessed via the App Store and Google Play Store.
About RDE, Inc.
RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.
For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.
Investors Contacts:
ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital
Dom Einhorn
TopRanked
+1 310-919-0760
Kevin Harrington – Why Restaurant.com?