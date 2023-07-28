Privacy for anyone anywhere: AnonSurf module
Ubuntushop.eu now installs an AnonSurf module on all open source computers in the range. Go Anonymous and "Dance like no one's watching, encrypt like everyone is"
Anonsurf module to set anonymous browsing systemwide. So every browser will use AnonSurf
Visit websites, email, chat or post messages anonymously? It's possible.
This Anonsurf module was made to provide users with system-wide anonymization. In simpler words, anything ,while you have Anonsurf started on the system, would be nearly untraceable. Anonsurf not only routes all traffic through Tor, but it also start i2p services and clear any traces left on the user disk. Anonsurf also kills away all dangerous applications by virtue of the Pandora bomb, so no need to worry about having a Tor browser and other scripts running to hide the system. The best part is that all this is contained in a simple start/stop function.
(no vpn needed anymore)
What is I2P?
The Invisible Internet Project (I2P) is a fully encrypted private network layer. It protects activity and location. Every day people use the network to connect with people without worry of being tracked or their data being collected. In some cases people rely on the network when they need to be discrete or are doing sensitive work.
I2P Cares About Privacy
I2P hides the server from the user and the user from the server. All I2P traffic is internal to the I2P network. Traffic inside I2P does not interact with the Internet directly. It is a layer on top of the Internet. It uses encrypted unidirectional tunnels between you and your peers. No one can see where traffic is coming from, where it is going, or what the contents are. Additionally I2P offers resistance to pattern recognition and blocking by censors. Because the network relies on peers to route traffic, location blocking is also reduced.
What is Tor?
Tor, short for "The Onion Router," is free and open-source software for enabling anonymous communication. It directs Internet traffic via a free, worldwide, volunteer overlay network that consists of more than seven thousand relays.
Using Tor makes it more difficult to trace a user's Internet activity. Tor protects personal privacy by concealing a user's location and usage from anyone performing network surveillance or traffic analysis. It protects the user's freedom and ability to communicate confidentially through IP address anonymity using Tor exit nodes.
The ISP sees the connection to a TOR node (the input node), but will not know what actual data is going in and out and will not know the final destination. They only know the one connected node .
