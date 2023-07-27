Akopyan Law Firm's Team of Attorneys Again Recognized by Super Lawyers® Magazine

One of Burbank's premier employment attorneys were added to one of the industry's most prestigious award lists.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the firm's Michael Akopyan and Ani M. Akopyan were named to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers® List.

Michael Akopyan was previously named to the distinguished list in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

“It is an honor to be named to the Super Lawyers list,” said Michael Akopyan, founder of Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The firm’s Ani M. Akopyan was also named to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani was previously named to this distinguished list in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters company, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers distinction is granted to fewer than 5% of a state's top lawyers.

Super Lawyers' selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Each candidate is evaluated based on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. The result is a fair and unbiased rating of attorneys by practice area. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

Michael received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California in 2001 and his law degree from Southwestern Law School in 2005. Before establishing his own firm in 2009, Michael worked as an associate attorney with Keith Fink & Associates and Solomon, Saltsman & Jamieson. Michael has successfully represented clients in civil and administrative trials and appeals.

Michael was recognized as a Top Attorney by Pasadena Magazine in 2012 and 2013.

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.'s team of attorneys, Ani and Michael, have a combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

