Charming Puzzler Side Decide Will Relax and Challenge Nintendo Switch Owners
Australian game studio Blue Volcano is proud to announce that the relaxing puzzle game Side Decide is now available on Nintendo Switch.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Side Decide is a relaxing puzzle game that harkens back to the wooden blocks of childhood. The objective is to roll a wooden cube to the end of the level. Each side of the cube features a different kind of shape and you can only roll onto a block with the corresponding shape and alignment. Rolling onto a circle allows you to rotate your cube, opening up branching pathways to help you achieve your goal. Teleporting, wildcards, and falling blocks all add challenge to the mix. This is a game for everyone, providing a relaxing mood and setting, easy enough for anyone to pick up but challenging enough for completionists as well.
Release Info
Side Decide is a digital download on Nintendo Switch™ through the Nintendo eShop. The game costs US$6.99, AUD$9.99, EUR 7,99€.
Features
- Simple and pleasing aesthetics based on children’s wooden blocks
- Peaceful music that adapts to the player's progress
- 10 different block types each with its own unique mechanics
- Gold, Silver, and Bronze star ratings for each level give seasoned players something to strive for
- 121 levels to unblock, 363 stars to collect
History
From designer Brendan Votano – “I was building a new counter at my family’s fish & chip shop one night when the idea came to mind as I was looking at different offcuts of wood. The different patterns of grain and sizes of the pieces all piled together reminded me of the blocks we used to play with as a child. Playing around with these pieces of wood inspired the gameplay idea of wood fitting together only in certain configurations. So I created a puzzle game where the blocks behave as if they are real physical things.”
About Blue Volcano
Blue Volcano is a Sydney-based studio run by jack-of-all-trades solo dev Brendan Votano, specialising in Games, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and digital experiences.
Our games reflect our passion of the AV world and lifestyle we grew up with. We always strive for cohesion between pleasing visuals and adaptive audio based on the player's choices. Our games have been showcased across the globe in Australia, the US, Germany, Japan with more on the horizon.
