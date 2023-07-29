Sunsolar Solutions is named a 2023 Top Solar Contractor
Solar power is important in renewable makeup and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are contributing to our country’s shift to cleaner electricity. We are honored to recognize them each year.”PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the United States receiving significant federal support of solar and storage in the Inflation Reduction Act, excitement for the technologies is growing at a record pace. Solar developers, installers and contractors are capitalizing on the moment by building more substantial projects across the country. Sunsolar Solutions was recognized for its increased effort to expand the U.S. market by taking a top spot on the 2023 Top Solar Contractors List, released today by Solar Power World.
The Top Solar Contractors List is developed each year by industry magazine Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by the number of kilowatts they installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets and states. Sunsolar Solutions is ranked at No. 2 in Arizona for Residential Installers and No. 20 in the nation!
“Renewable energy accounts for a quarter of U.S. electrical generation, now far exceeding electricity produced by burning coal,” said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. “Solar power is an important member of that renewable makeup, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are all contributing to our country’s shift to cleaner electricity. We are honored to recognize them each year for their necessary work putting green kilowatts on roofs, over parking lots, in desert locations and across water reservoirs. Every project is making a difference.”
The United States reported its strongest first-quarter ever in Q1 2023 for solar panels installed, and industry analysts expect the solar market to triple in size over the next five years. The industry will stay busy, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List will be the ones with their boots on the ground — or roof. By the end of 2023, Sunsolar Solutions will be in three additional states, Nevada, Texas and Florida!
Sunsolar Solutions employs 122 workers who installed 17,536 kW of solar power in 2022. Since its founding in 2015, the company has done 102,278,759 kW of solar. The company is a top rated solar installer in Arizona in not only quantity, but also quality and transparent and ethical sales, which has always been a vision of company leadership.
Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.
