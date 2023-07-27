Minnesota Independent Farmers and Food Producers Invited to Join Innovative Online Marketplace
Farmshare, an online marketplace connecting farmers, fishers, ranchers, and food producers with consumers is looking for food producers to join its platform.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmshare, an online marketplace connecting farmers, fishers, ranchers, and independent food producers with consumers, is excited to announce its participation in the prestigious Techstars Farm to Fork Accelerator in Minneapolis, MN. As part of this program, Farmshare will be based in the Minneapolis area from July to October, during which time it aims to expand its network of farmers and ranchers in Minnesota.
The Techstars Farm to Fork Accelerator is a renowned program focused on empowering startups in the foodtech industry. Farmshare's acceptance into this accelerator reflects its commitment to revolutionizing the way food is produced, distributed, and consumed, while supporting local farmers and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.
Farmshare's online marketplace provides farmers and independent food producers with an efficient platform to showcase their products to a wider audience. By joining Farmshare, farmers can reach a growing base of conscious consumers who are actively seeking fresh, local, and sustainably sourced food. With the increasing demand for farm-to-table products, this partnership presents a significant opportunity for Minnesota farmers and ranchers to expand their customer base and increase their revenue.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the Techstars Farm to Fork Accelerator and to establish our presence in Minnesota," said Henry Arrowood, CEO of Farmshare. "We believe in the power of technology to connect farmers and consumers, and we are committed to supporting local agriculture. We encourage all farmers and independent food producers in Minnesota to join our platform and seize this opportunity to grow their businesses."
Farmshare's user-friendly platform offers a range of features designed to simplify the selling process for farmers. From creating an online storefront to managing inventory and orders and reducing the cost of shipping, farmers can streamline their operations and focus on what they do best—producing high-quality, sustainable food. Additionally, Farmshare provides marketing support to help farmers build their brand and connect with a larger customer base.
To join Farmshare's platform, Minnesota farmers and independent food producers are encouraged to visit the website at www.farmshare.co and sign up for a free account at www.farmshare.co/vendor-onboarding/. By becoming a member, farmers gain access to a vibrant community of like-minded individuals and gain exposure to a growing customer base that values locally sourced and responsibly produced food.
Farmshare is an online marketplace that connects farmers, fishers, ranchers, and independent food producers with consumers seeking fresh, local, and sustainably sourced food. With a commitment to supporting local agriculture and fostering sustainable practices, Farmshare aims to revolutionize the way food is produced, distributed, and consumed. Through its user-friendly platform, farmers can expand their reach, increase their revenue, and connect with conscious consumers who prioritize transparency and quality. To learn more, visit www.farmshare.co.
