Gilford Monrose, Pastor/Ex. Dir. of NYC Faith Based Ministries/Comm. MindTuning Multimedia JULY 27, 2023 Keynote Address
New York, NY. King Melvin Brown, actor/musician/Mind Tuning Multimedia CEO hosts July 27, 2023 New York Global.Biz, Actors Temple Theatre gala, in Manhattan.
New York Global.Biz is a lifestyle and business trends magazine, for working class people, businesses, artists and others conducting and expanding in and beyond New York, the World's Global City”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
New York, New York. July 23. 2023. SAG-AFTRA actor/musician/comedian, aka, "King" Melvin Brown, also pastor/CEO of Mind Tuning Multimedia, Inc. is executive producer/host of New York Global.Biz (NYGB) highlighting its 12th year, on July 27, 2023, from 6;00 to 9:30 pm, at the Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street, Manhattan, NY that includes its "Guns for Grants" College Scholarship's non-profit Fundraiser.
Opening remarks will be made by Jackie Rowe Adams, Founder/President of Harlem Mother's Organization and survivor of two slain sons.
The Keynote Address by Pastor Gilford Monrose, NYCs first Executive Director of Faith Based and Community Partnerships, presents his effective administration's first city-wide joint faith based and community partners' outreach initiatives, reducing NYS' violence. Willie Saunders, CEO of Christian Fellowship Council’s (CFC) four decades WPAT/CFC broadcast Radio Network provides insights, regarding his ministry’s vital housing solutions to expedite affordable NYC homeless housing.
Anita Jones, Model with over 70 Ice Skating Champion medals (including her first place France medal) as the first Black author/publisher of the 2010 "Learn Free-Style Ice-Skating Year Round in Your Spare Time" book, and star/producer of her recent “Learn Ice Skating Year-Round ..." video, will introduce Brooklyn's Green Campaign’s "Guns for Grants" Founder/CEO Raschid Precise Littlejohn. Brooklyn/Atlanta "Music Brings Life" CEO/Rapper, will not attend, nor will his WBLS radio partner, despite six weeks of advance scheduling and written/verbal agreements).
Mind Tuning Multimedia, due to staff oversights, regrets not furthering our outreach invitational confirmation for NYS first female Governor, Katherine Hochul and the U.S. first Black/Muslim House of Rep. Speaker (Brooklyn native) Hakeem Jeffries and who initiated the pending U.S. Marijuana Decriminalization, and "No Justice...No Peace" National Action Network's Rev. Al Sharpton.
Entertainment features DJ, Andrew Domocase's replacement for WBLS' DJ; Praying Poet Stephanie Jefferson and her Round Table Streaming TV co-hosts; Pastor Renee Lyons’ Women and Men of the Cloth; Apollo Theatre Winner Ejyp Johnson sings The Barry White Experience; scintillating vocalist Tara Nova; Brother/Sister duo, King Melvin Brown and Queen Barbara Brown's "Tell Her", video single, penned and co-produced by song-writer Sharon Nelson, the late rewnowned Prince's sister; Sherry Lewis' NYGBs writer singer-songwriter's sensational 2022 Puerto Day Parade video will air, curated by King Melvin Brown, Host/Producer of Mind Tuning Radio’s Zina Palin’s King and Queen Radio float.
Meet David Roberts, a COWBOY Cast member, (of the extended run acclaimed COWBOYS' play) at Actor Temple Theatre and Akeem Smith, cameraman and SAG- AFTRA actor who appeared as a young Carl, in popular singer Carl Thomas' I Wish, viral video. Akeem was also featured in "Godfather of Harlem", Part 1, and several other film and commercials.
"Although youth gun-violence has been an issue for decades,, anyone hearing Rashid "Precise" Littlejohn novel anti-gun violence campaign targetting more youth, wishing to attend college, knows youth crime is has escalated. Let's admit, crime in Black communities also reflects covert racism," laments King Melvin Brown, who introduced NYC to his long-term "Safe Haven" New York Mind Tuning Philosophy. His Mind-Tuning coaching helps prevent "at risk" runaway foster/orphanage teenagers from becoming crime victims or juvenile perpretrators, similar to what King Melvin Brown and his runaway siblings barely escaped from during the 1960s.
"Shopping in Harlem's Whole Foods, and major drug chains, is distressing when observing dozens of non-Black owned magazines on cashiers' newstands. The lack of Black newsstands media, discourages Black youth from reading; and recognition of important Blacks, other than celebrity athletes and performing artists. It's still hard to accept the absence of Ebony, Jet, Sepia and Negro World Magazines, missing from newsstands for too many years," he reminisced. My friends and families often reflect on how well we grew up in the 1950s, and for at least 50 years, those magazines on our living room dining tables, motivated our youth and adults.and What happened to those 70s, 80s and 90s Black magazines? I know Encore lasted a few years and Essence is enjoying 53 years, and "O" spanning 25 years, periodically appears on newstands. Earl Graves' Black Enterprise, was a necessity. During the 1980s, I read about successful and famous Blacks, in Black Elegance, Chocalate Singles, Upscale, Sister/Sister; in the 1990s VIBE, SOURCE and several Black Hair Magazines arrived and left NYC newsstands. We still have the Amsterdam, Carib News, Carib Life and a few other Black newspapers, but it's not enough."
Though his Mind Tuning Multimedia, Inc. incorporates, radio, tv, entertainmen and counseling, last year, he challenged Irma Tyus-Mitchell's shutting down NYGB. "I could not imagine her closing her 11 year old, debt free magazine. She mentioned there's too few Black freelance graphic artists, and how she outgrew such tedious inconveniences, by hiring online graphic services, and not getting reimbursed when they don't i." However, King Melvin Brown's modest, yet significant investment, resulted in becoming a vice president/ part-owner of NYGB, and more plans are underway.
Sponsors include:, Willie Saunders, CFC Radio Network; Platanos & Collard Greens; Sal Mozzarella; SoHo Johnny At Night, Circles of Brothers, Manny’s Food NYGB Style Editor/SAG-AFTRA actor, singer Queen Barbara Brown, CT. Sue (Connecticut’s first female promoter).; Brother Hodges, etc. This $35.00 event provides guests with a magazine, food, appetizers and beverages. Green Campaign's "Guns for Grants" will receive a portion of proceeds. ## END.
