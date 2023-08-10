Tony and Emmy Award Exec. Producers Robert Hinderliter and Todd Stevens' Oh Soledad Broadway Musical thru Aug. 20, 2023
"Oh Soledad" Previews at Actors Temple Theater, 339 47th St: Aug. 10 - 8pm; Aug.12 - 8: pm; Aug. 13- 5,pm;, Aug.17 -8 pm, Aug. 19, 8 pm; Aug 20 - 5 pm
"Oh Soledad" Off Broadway Peace's limited show dates at Off Broadway's historic Actors Temple Theater, 339 West 47th Street, New York, NY continues with Exec. Producer Robert Hinderliter Tony Award Winner of the "Company", Drama Desk and Olivier Awards' nominated stage and film producer. Todd Stevens, "Friends" TV Emmy Award Winner is also Executive Producer of Oh Soledad's Musical shows on Aug. 10 at 8:00 pm; Aug.12 at 8:00 pm; Aug. 13, 5:00 pm;, Aug.17, at 8:00 pm, Aug. 19, Aug. 20 , 2023 5 pm, last preview show.
— King Melvin Brown
Directed by Melissa Lewyn, Oh Soledad is based on a historical reality, which depicts a woman, who, by her stunning persona, dignity and grace made significant contributions towards changing the ethos of her previously turbulent culture, to a ethos of peace, which has sustained Costa Rica for 70 years.
“We desire to share this story, hoping that the spirit of Soledad will be embraced throughout our current culture of peace, and away from current trends,” states retired M.D. Ken Berry, Oh Soledad’s first time, lead producer, playwright, composer and singer-songwriter’s historical fiction musical.
Oh Soledad’s One Act, 20 scenes, 13 songs and dance musical's landscapes are set in Central and North America, mainly during the 1940s. Specifically, this elaborate work addresses the producer/playwright'/composer and doctor's two questions: "How and why Costa Rica became and sustained itself, as a nation of peace, in contrast to neighboring Central America countries? How more countries will victoriously benefit and thrive peacefully, utilizing Costa Rica’s historic example and lessons, as experienced by some Central American countries, using Costa Rica’s model?""
https://www.ohsoledad.com/1-page-summary
CAST: Soledad (Andrea Hernandez Mierres - Mexicana)
Diego/Intermittent Narrator (Jordi Viscarri - Texan)
Emma (Cecilia Carollo - Brazilian) Marta & AD (Nea SomogyI -Costa Rican)
Elena (Savannah Ritz - Texan) Paul Heinrich - (Maxwell David Swangel - New Yorker)
Swing Johana Gracia Lara - New Yorker) (Swing) MIchael Vallada Martares
Stage Manager and Actors Temple Theatre Resident TD (Nilton Emilio - Dominican)
Music Director and Track Supervisor (Alexander Maria Vollero - Brazil)_
Scenic and Costume Design (Dawn Costello - New Yorker) )
Lighting Design (Hayley Garcia Parnell - Latina)
Choreographer (Myah Segura - New Yorker)
Dr. Berry, also a writer of a rap song, nostalically recalls, “When I started writing songs at age nine, I never dreamed the journey would lead to a NYC musical. Through the years, I noticed these songs were born from the mountains and valleys of my life -- some conveying joy and anticipation; others sharing deep despair and sorrow. Yet, both seem to somehow comfort me to move forward. In this spirit, as I share them with you, so that others may be comforted with a similar spirit that attracted me to Soledad, who, through many mountains and valleys, still comforted many. #END.#
Call Telecharge or request discount below $40 tickets with our OHFRIENDS20 code, including sponsored free admission as compliments of Mind Tuning Media, Inc. and Oh Soledad Musical Productions, for age 9 to 19 year olds accompanied by adults.
