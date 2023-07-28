Celebrating 20 Years of Magic - "Pookie and Tushka Find a Little Piano" Launches 20th Anniversary Edition.
Join the celebration! "Pookie and Tushka Find a Little Piano" - 20th Anniversary Edition with bonus contentSANTA CLARA , CA, EEUU, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SANTA CLARA, California, July 28, 2023 - Two beloved friends return with a heartwarming celebration as author Jorge unveils the 20th Anniversary Edition of the enchanting picture book, "Pookie and Tushka Find a Little Piano." This special edition, filled with bonus content and new surprises, marks the journey of a penguin and a polar bear that have captured the hearts of millions of readers worldwide.
Originally published two decades ago, "Pookie and Tushka Find a Little Piano" follows the adventures of Pookie, the aspiring penguin musician, as he embarks on a quest to the magical Icelands to explore the world of music. Along the way, he finds an unexpected friendship with Tushka, a young polar bear cub. Together, they overcome challenges, discover the true meaning of friendship, and leave an indelible impact on the world of children's literature.
What's Inside the 20th Anniversary Edition:
•Expanded Journey: Delight in an extended narrative, as the new edition spans 100 pages, immersing readers in a world of imagination and wonder.
•Exclusive Bonus Content:
•"Pookie's Song" Lyric Video: Experience the magic of music with a special lyric video, bringing Pookie's piano melodies to life.
•New Character Profiles: Get to know Pookie and Tushka even better with in-depth character profiles that reveal their endearing personalities.
•Deleted Pages: Explore the creative process as deleted pages offer a glimpse into the book's evolution.
•Sketches and Work in Progress: Uncover the artistic journey with original sketches and work-in-progress illustrations that showcase the book's development.
•15-Page Preview of "Pookie and Tushka Become Friends": Sneak a peek into the upcoming adventure of Pookie and Tushka.
•A Letter from the Author: Receive a heartfelt letter from Jorge, sharing his inspiration and gratitude for the incredible journey of "Pookie and Tushka."
•Award-Winning Success: Join the celebration of a book that has garnered several prestigious awards, including:
•"OUTSTANDING PRODUCT AWARD" from iParenting Media Awards
•"BEST CHILDREN’S BOOK THE YEAR" award from Parent to Parent Adding Wisdom Award
•"SEAL OF EXCELLENCE AWARD" from Creative Child Magazine
•Finalist Award for “BEST FIRST CHILDREN’S BOOK" from Benjamin Franklin Awards
•Over 1 Million Downloads: With over 1 million downloads across all platforms, "Pookie and Tushka" have enchanted readers worldwide.
To commemorate this special occasion, the 20th Anniversary Edition of "Pookie and Tushka Find a Little Piano" will be exclusively available on Amazon.com as both a Paperback and Kindle ebook. For a limited time only, readers can experience the magic for the special price of $2.99. Don't miss the chance to own this timeless tale by following this link: https://a.co/d/bUxuEJv
The grand release of the 20th Anniversary Edition is set for July 28th, 2023, and fans can anticipate a lineup of new "Pookie and Tushka" books coming throughout the year.
Praise for "Pookie and Tushka":
The original edition of "Pookie and Tushka Find a Little Piano" received acclaim and recognition for its heartwarming storytelling and captivating illustrations. BookReview.com's Editor-In-Chief, Zanne Mary Gray, described it as "a book that won't bore you to tears" and praised Jorge's innovative approach to children's entertainment.
Jodie Lynn, syndicated parenting/health expert and founder of the Adding Wisdom Award, writes: "We all loved the educational and entertaining children's picture book. We found the kids taking on [Pookie and Tushka's] identities as they interacted with the books, stories, games, educational activities, and fun songs...they did not want to stop playing!"
Quoting the Author:
In anticipation of the relaunch, author Jorge expressed his excitement, saying, "Over the past 20 years, Pookie and Tushka have become a part of so many children's lives. I'm thrilled to bring their magical journey back with a wealth of bonus content and to share even more adventures with readers this year."
About the Author:
Jorge is a renowned author and illustrator with a gift for crafting inspiring and educational children's literature. His work, marked by watercolor backgrounds and pencil drawings enhanced with cutting-edge technology, has touched the hearts of millions.
Prepare to embark on a magical journey with "Pookie and Tushka" once more as the 20th Anniversary Edition enchants readers of all ages.
Jorge Tello Aliaga
