All or Nothing: How To Go Hard in the Last Six Months of 2023
Small Business Expert Liz Anderson’s “All or Nothing: How to go Hard in the last six months of 2023.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Of the “33.2 million small businesses in America,¹” it is estimated that on average “21.9 percent of those started in 2023 will fail.²” It is reported that "the majority of small businesses or companies are likely to fail in the first three years of operation.³” With 158 days left in 2023, Liz Anderson the Director of Great Streets & Retail (Washington, D.C.'s Great Streets grant program) encourages entrepreneurs to use National All or Nothing Day to face the obstacles set in front of them and “go hard.”
Anderson, known and referred to by many as “Small Biz Liz,” has steered small, women-owned, minority-owned businesses to success for 15 years; many in their first year of business, underserved or deemed disabled/disadvantaged with a low chance of survival without public or private partnerships. Anderson performs as the catalyst at the helm with the knowledge of what is needed. She says, “There are several strategies that small businesses can implement to succeed in the last six months of the year.” What better day to put those strategies into action than National All or Nothing Day?
According to National Today, “National All or Nothing Day is celebrated every July 26 to encourage people to give their all to every task or dream they embark on. The key is to break the limit your mind has set and allow yourself to take risks.⁴” As a Growth Strategist and Leader in and of Small Business, one of the codes Anderson lives and stands by is Accountability. With less than six months remaining in 2023, Anderson has prepared the formula for entrepreneurs to attest whole heartedly in week 52 that they examine and embark on every means possible to minimize the threshold for failure. The following are her “sure fire” tips for a positive turn around.
1. Strengthen online presence: Enhance your online presence through social media marketing, search engine optimization, and website improvements. Utilize platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to promote your products or services, engage with customers, and create brand awareness.
2. Offer promotions and discounts: Create attractive offers, promotions, and discounts to attract new customers and encourage repeat business. Consider running limited-time sales, bundle deals, or loyalty programs to incentivize customers to choose your business over competitors.
3. Collaborate with other businesses: Seek collaborations with other locally-owned businesses or local organizations to cross-promote each other's products or services. By partnering with like-minded businesses, you can expand your customer base and increase visibility.
4. Focus on customer experience: Provide exceptional customer service to differentiate your business from competitors. Ensure prompt and helpful responses to inquiries or complaints, and go the extra mile to exceed customer expectations. Positive word-of-mouth recommendations can significantly boost your business.
5. Seek funding opportunities: Explore funding options available specifically for locally owned businesses, such as grants, loans, or investment programs. These resources can provide the financial support needed to grow your business and invest in marketing efforts. For those in Washington, D.C. specifically, check out DC funding opportunities at www.obviouslydc.com
Anderson says, "Remember, success requires persistence, adaptability, and continuous efforts to engage with your target audience. By implementing these strategies, small businesses can position themselves for growth and success in the last six months of the year."
About Liz Anderson
Liz Anderson is the Great Streets Retail Small Business Director of Washington, D.C., overseeing a portfolio of initiatives at the the Deputy Mayor's Office of Planning and Economic Development. With a background in Political Science, Sustainable Development and International Policy/Program Management coupled with certifications in Non-Profit Management and Policy, she is a Thought Leader in Business and well sought after for her knowledge on how to grow and scale businesses, business longevity and retention. Anderson has a track record of proven success, made monumental strides and reached historic heights never-before seen accomplished by an individual in her position. She operates daily as the figurehead of Small Business in Washington, D.C. It is through initiatives spearheaded by Anderson that divisions of the District, such as Ward 7 having the most businesses awarded great streets grants in the history of the program this year, and businesses throughout the city can not just survive but thrive.
