SF AQUARIUM TO DESIGN INDIA’S FIRST CLIMATE-OCEANARIUM

Odisha Delegation and Aquarium of the Bay Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A high level delegation led by the Chief Secretary/Chief Transformation Officer of the Government of Odisha, India, visited with the San Francisco based Smithsonian affiliated Aquarium of the Bay on July 25, 2023 on an Indo-US collaborative mission to establish the first Climate and Ocean Conservation Living Museum in India. George Jacob FRCGS, President and CEO of the Bay Ecotarium has been tapped to lead this mega project on the shorelines of Odisha after an upcoming site survey. This marks the first step in Indo-US collaboration by the Government of Odisha to be on the vanguard of ocean and climate literacy in India which still does not have an aquarium despite its extensive peninsular coastline and ocean based economy. Jacob and his team have delivered multiple projects in various parts of world focused on ocean conservation and climate action including Norway and Jamaica. “ We are delighted to be part of this movement and quite pleased that we are able to share our expertise across continents to be able to impact climate literacy, advocacy and informed, sustained action”, says, George Jacob, a veteran of over 100 museum design assignments around the world. The Odisha delegation was led by V. K. Pandian, IAS, Private Secretary to Chief Minister & Secretary to Transformational Initiatives and included Anu Garg IAS, Dy. Secretary Transformational Initiatives, Manas Panda, Special Secretary, E&IT, MK Mishra, Principal Secretary E&IT, Tushar Kanti Behera, Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics & IT, R. Vineel Krishna IAS, Special Secretary to CM and Sports Commissioner.