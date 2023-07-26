Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,897 in the last 365 days.

SF AQUARIUM TO DESIGN INDIA’S FIRST CLIMATE-OCEANARIUM

Odisha Delegation and Aquarium of the Bay Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A high level delegation led by the Chief Secretary/Chief Transformation Officer of the Government of Odisha, India, visited with the San Francisco based Smithsonian affiliated Aquarium of the Bay on July 25, 2023 on an Indo-US collaborative mission to establish the first Climate and Ocean Conservation Living Museum in India. George Jacob FRCGS, President and CEO of the Bay Ecotarium has been tapped to lead this mega project on the shorelines of Odisha after an upcoming site survey. This marks the first step in Indo-US collaboration by the Government of Odisha to be on the vanguard of ocean and climate literacy in India which still does not have an aquarium despite its extensive peninsular coastline and ocean based economy. Jacob and his team have delivered multiple projects in various parts of world focused on ocean conservation and climate action including Norway and Jamaica. “ We are delighted to be part of this movement and quite pleased that we are able to share our expertise across continents to be able to impact climate literacy, advocacy and informed, sustained action”, says, George Jacob, a veteran of over 100 museum design assignments around the world. The Odisha delegation was led by V. K. Pandian, IAS, Private Secretary to Chief Minister & Secretary to Transformational Initiatives and included Anu Garg IAS, Dy. Secretary Transformational Initiatives, Manas Panda, Special Secretary, E&IT, MK Mishra, Principal Secretary E&IT, Tushar Kanti Behera, Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics & IT, R. Vineel Krishna IAS, Special Secretary to CM and Sports Commissioner.

Vicki de Witt
Bay.org
+1 4156030526
email us here

You just read:

SF AQUARIUM TO DESIGN INDIA’S FIRST CLIMATE-OCEANARIUM

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Science, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more