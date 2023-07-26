Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,909 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: Trooper David Wicks

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2023 at 2330 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Pleasant St, Bradford

VIOLATION: Multiple Charges

 

ACCUSED: UNK                                               

AGE: UNK

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNK

 

VICTIM: Rachel Lesperance

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary in progress. The victim was not home at the time but could see an unknown individual in their residence from the security cameras in the residence. Upon the arrival of State Police, the individual had already left the scene. Multiple efforts were made to locate this person but were unsuccessful. Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more