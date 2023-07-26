St. Johnsbury / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: Trooper David Wicks
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/25/2023 at 2330 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Pleasant St, Bradford
VIOLATION: Multiple Charges
ACCUSED: UNK
AGE: UNK
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNK
VICTIM: Rachel Lesperance
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary in progress. The victim was not home at the time but could see an unknown individual in their residence from the security cameras in the residence. Upon the arrival of State Police, the individual had already left the scene. Multiple efforts were made to locate this person but were unsuccessful. Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.