St. Johnsbury / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: Trooper David Wicks

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2023 at 2330 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Pleasant St, Bradford

VIOLATION: Multiple Charges

ACCUSED: UNK

AGE: UNK

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNK

VICTIM: Rachel Lesperance

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary in progress. The victim was not home at the time but could see an unknown individual in their residence from the security cameras in the residence. Upon the arrival of State Police, the individual had already left the scene. Multiple efforts were made to locate this person but were unsuccessful. Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.