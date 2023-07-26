Dept of Ag news release on public comments for grant program

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) is seeking public comments through Aug. 11, 2023, on funding priorities being developed for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI). Hawai‘i has been earmarked for $3.2 million in block grant funding; however, the program requires HDOA to conduct outreach to stakeholders to determine the priorities for the state application.

The purpose of the RFSI program is to develop and administer state-coordinated initiatives to build the resilience of the state’s food supply chain for food crops.

In partnership with the USDA, the HDOA will administer competitive solicitation to award grants to support infrastructure in the middle of the supply chain for local food and farm businesses and other eligible entities.

Funds will support expanded capacity for the aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling, and distribution of locally produced food products, including specialty crops, dairy, aquaculture, and other food products, excluding meat and poultry. Examples of eligible project objectives include:

Modernizing processing and manufacturing equipment

Supporting the construction of a new facility

Modernizing or expanding an existing facility

Improving operations through training opportunities

Modernizing manufacturing, tracking, storage, and information technology systems

Improving the capacity to comply with federal, state, and local food safety requirements

Enhancing worker safety through the adoption of new technologies or investment in equipment or facility improvements

For a full description of program objectives and eligible projects, visit the USDA RFSI program factsheet at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media/RFSIFactSheet.pdf

At this phase in the process, HDOA is collecting public comments about needs in the local agricultural and food sector to define funding priorities for the forthcoming grant program. All interested parties may submit comments to [email protected] beginning July 26, 2023, through August 11, 2023, until 4:30 p.m. HST. The input received will be reviewed and utilized to determine Hawai‘i’s priorities and will be submitted to the USDA.

Public listening sessions will be held in-person and virtually on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

In-Person at:

HDOA Plant Quarantine Branch Conference Room

1849 Auiki St., Honolulu



Zoom information:

When: Aug 2, 2023, 05:00 PM Hawaii

Topic: RFSI listening session

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81948307291

Or One tap mobile : +17193594580,,81948307291# US +12532050468,,81948307291# US

Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): +1 719 359 4580 US +1 253 205 0468 US +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 669 444 9171 US +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 564 217 2000 US +1 646 931 3860 US +1 689 278 1000 US +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 305 224 1968 US +1 309 205 3325US +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 360 209 5623 US +1 386 347 5053 US +1 507 473 4847 US Webinar ID: 819 4830 7291

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kOITKFgBu



A video of the listening session will be posted later on the HDOA YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu8ne-a4cg_kW3G-95P27KA

Program contact:

Phone – (808) 973-9595

email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi

Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

(808) 973-9560

[email protected]

http://hdoa.hawaii.gov