News Release – DOH Recognizes Mental Health Month: Supporting Mental Wellness from Keiki to Kūpuna

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH RECOGNIZES MENTAL HEALTH MONTH: SUPPORTING MENTAL WELLNESS FROM KEIKI TO KŪPUNA

026-048

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 30, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) and its partners are joining in May to observe Mental Health Month and highlight the importance of mental wellness for individuals, families and communities across the state. The observance serves as a reminder that mental health challenges are part of everyday life.

Building on statewide efforts led by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division (CAMHD), the Adult Mental Health Division (AMHD), and the Children’s Mental Health Acceptance (CMHA) Planning Hui, partners are responding with care and compassion to help create more good days for everyone.

“Mental Health Month reminds us that we have a responsibility to create environments where young people know they are not alone — places rooted in compassion, connection and understanding,” said Keli Acquaro, CAMHD administrator. “By modeling healthy coping skills and fostering supportive spaces at home, in schools and across our communities, we can help our youth thrive and reach their full potential.”

Mental Health Month is also a time to reaffirm that caring for mental well-being is just as essential as caring for physical health.

“In Hawaiʻi, the values of laulima, mālama and ʻohana help connect and ground us in strong mental health practices,” said Dr. Gavin Takenaka, AMHD administrator. “By normalizing help-seeking behaviors and providing safe, supportive spaces, we can promote equitable access to care. Acceptance helps break down barriers such as stigma, discrimination and fear — barriers that too often prevent people from seeking the support they need.”

Mental Health Month events statewide

Across the state, DOH divisions and community partners will host events promoting connection, resources and healing. Events build on enthusiasm from past years, including resource fairs and sign-waving campaigns led by CAMHD and AMHD teams.

On May 7, mental health providers, community organizations and advocates statewide will participate in sign-waving events to raise awareness about the importance of mental health. For more information, visit keikimentalhealthmatters.com.

Oʻahu :

Honolulu: Hawai‘i State Capitol from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Kailua: Kalanianaʻole Highway near ʻUlukahiki Street from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kapolei: 601 Kamōkila Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Hawaiʻi Island :

Hilo: 88 Kanoelehua Avenue from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

Kailua-Kona: 75-5722 Kuakini Highway from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

Maui :

Wailuku: Corner of Maui Lani Parkway and Kaʻahumanu Avenue from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Kauaʻi :

Līhuʻe: Front Lawn, Līhuʻe Old County Building from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Green is the national color of mental health acceptance, representing hope, strength, support and encouragement. The following buildings will display green lights in support of mental health:

Oʻahu :

May 1–31: Ala Moana Center; Central Pacific Bank (Downtown); Hawaiʻi Self Storage (Kaimukī and Kapolei); Hawaiki Tower; Nalu Lani Plaza (Kakaʻako); Pali Momi Medical Center; Windward Mall

May 4–8: Honolulu Hale; Blaisdell Center Arena; Board of Water Supply; Adventist Health Castle; American Savings Bank (Chinatown); IBM Building

Hawaiʻi Island :

May 1–31: ʻImiloa Astronomy Center (Hilo)

May 11–29: HPM Building Supply (Hilo, Waimea, Kona)

Kauaʻi :

May 1–31: Kukui Grove Center; Wilcox Medical Center

May 1–14: Kauaʻi Veterans Center & Museum

Maui :

May 11–29: HPM Building Supply (Kīhei, Lāhainā, Makawao, Lānaʻi)

The following resources are available if and when people are ready to seek help:

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis or is in need of mental health support or resources, call or text 988 or visit Hawai‘i CARES 988 to connect with a locally trained counselor 24/7 who can help with linkage to behavioral health crisis services.

YouthLine is a free 24/7 peer-to-peer help, support, and crisis line for youth up to age 24. Youth are available daily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. HST (Adults answer at all other times). Call (877) 968-8491, text “teen2teen” to 839863, or chat theyouthline.org.

For more information about children and youth mental health services, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/camhd/. For more information about adult mental health services, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/amhd/.

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