To the family of Marianna Vardinoyannis

AZERBAIJAN, July 25 - We were deeply saddened by the news of the death of a prominent public figure, an outstanding personality Marianna Vardinoyannis.

Marianna Vardinoyannis lived a deeply meaningful and honorable life, earned great reputation and respect in the world for her noble deeds for the sake of humanity and humankind, for the promotion of universal values, as well as for her multifaceted humanitarian and charitable activities.

Marianna Vardinoyannis, with high humane qualities, was also a true friend of Azerbaijan. She was awarded with a “Dostlug” (Friendship) order of the Republic of Azerbaijan for her significant contributions to the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Greek peoples.

Bright memory of Marianna Vardinoyannis, a sincere and kind person who dedicated her entire life and activity to noble deeds, will always live in the hearts of those who knew her.

I share your grief over this heavy loss and extend my deepest condolences to all your family members.

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 July 2023

