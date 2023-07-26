Recent Law Changes Make Small Employer-Sponsored Group Health Insurance Obsolete
By eliminating the burden of health insurance costs from employers and the embedded expenses in goods and services, the economy will experience an unprecedented surge, propelling it to new heights.”ANTHEM, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent law changes have created a paradigm shift for employer-sponsored group health insurance, making it obsolete for small employers with less than 50 employees. Thanks to significant ACA tax credits, businesses and employees can now access superior coverage through personal, portable health insurance plans while eliminating or significantly reducing the costs of traditional group health insurance. Congress has taken a major step forward by removing the 400% income barrier, extending the reach of these valuable tax credits to a broader range of individuals and families. Additionally, the elimination of the family glitch ensures that employees' families can also benefit from these crucial health insurance options. As a result, small businesses can thrive, and employees and their dependents gain better insurance coverage at substantially reduced costs.
Recent changes in the law have significantly impacted small employers with group health insurance plans. Unfortunately, many of these employers are unaware that their current plans unintentionally prevent their employees and their dependents from accessing valuable tax credits amounting to tens of thousands of dollars. Thankfully, there's a much better solution available - ACA tax credits. These credits provide significant relief, helping both small business owners and employees reduce their insurance costs considerably. Personal portable health insurance becomes a more beneficial option for everyone. Additionally, the elimination of the family glitch simplifies the process, ensuring comprehensive coverage for all.
[Example 1]
Actual Small Business Client, a 40-year-old couple living in the 68144-zip code, earning over $100,000 annually. Surprisingly, even with their higher income, they qualify for more than $13,000 in annual tax credits, allowing them to purchase personal, portable health insurance. This transformative solution not only grants them comprehensive coverage tailored to their needs but also eases the financial strain associated with traditional premiums. Now, the family's monthly insurance premiums for a Medica plan are only $187, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for them.
[Example 2]
Actual Small Business Client is a prime example of the benefits of ACA tax credits. The client, a 54-year-old male, a 59-year-old female, and three dependents residing in the 51503-zip code, faced exorbitant monthly premiums of $2,386 under their old BCBS Iowa plan. However, by leveraging ACA tax credits and switching to a new individual plan with Medica, their monthly premiums have been reduced to $0. They receive generous monthly ACA tax credits of $3,167 covering 100% of the family coast leading to astounding first-year client savings of $28,632 - all while maintaining comparable coverage.
With ACA tax credits, small employers no longer bear the weight of high health insurance premiums, allowing the economy to thrive. Clients who have utilized these credits saved a substantial amount while maintaining comparable coverage. Small employers can now celebrate as they can step back from managing health insurance and focus on more critical tasks. HR departments can dedicate efforts to employee development, talent acquisition, and fostering a positive work environment, thanks to ACA tax credits. This newfound flexibility and affordability empower businesses to invest in growth and innovation. Employees gain empowerment by choosing health insurance plans that suit their needs, leading to greater financial freedom and workforce mobility. ACA tax credits not only alleviate financial burdens but also open up new possibilities for businesses and employees, creating a path towards a healthier and more prosperous future.
Employers wanting more information on available tax credits can shop and explore examples at the following website: https://www.healthsherpa.com/?_agent_id=lee-benham. This free quote platform offers a user-friendly experience, allowing employers to get estimated ACA tax credits. Discover the benefits of ACA tax credits by calling Lee Benham (402) 312-4555 today and take a step towards building a healthier and more prosperous future for your business and employees.
