UZBEKISTAN, July 25 - The results of the activities of the Ministry of Geology in the first half of 2023 and the transparency of the processes of issuing permits

On July 26 of this year, a press conference was held on the analysis of the work carried out in geology and the mining industry in the first half of 2023.

At the event, the responsible persons informed about the activities of the Ministry and its subordinate enterprises and organizations, works on the industrial development of mineral deposits, acceleration of geological exploration using modern technologies, the results of the implementation of the state program for the development of the mineral resource base in January-June 2023, within which geological exploration, drilling, surface and underground mining were carried out, seismic and 3D seismic surveys.

At the press conference, it was noted that in six months of this year, exploration work was completed at 22 deposits, including 1 gold deposit, 1 copper deposit, 2 hydrocarbon deposits, 5 groundwater deposits and 13 deposits of non-metallic minerals, and the identified industrial reserves were approved by the State Commission. As part of the implementation of 15 geological projects of the Investment Program in January-June 2023, $61 million (154% of the plan) of foreign direct investment was disbursed.

Also, the system of the Ministry of Mining and Geology currently provides 6 types of public services for subsoil use, well drilling and water use, which are fully implemented through the portal of public services.

Information is provided on the stages of registration of the following permits: hydrogeological conclusions on groundwater, permits for drilling wells for groundwater, for special use of water, for the extraction and exploration of non-metallic raw materials and strategic minerals, as well as for prospecting mining of precious metals.

At the same time, the implementation of investment obligations under permits was monitored in the regions, 68 plots were returned to the state balance, measures were taken to put them up for electronic auction, cadastral passports for hazardous production facilities with high technogenic risk were issued in 2023 and placed in the national cadastral electronic system.

At the event, experts and responsible employees of journalists were asked questions about the reserves of resources necessary for "green energy", types of minerals, actions to prevent harm to nature during geological exploration, gold prospecting, oil and gas reserves, etc. to which comprehensive answers were received.

Information service of the Ministry of Mining

and Geology of the Republic of Uzbekistan