WEST VIRGINIA’S REVITALIZATION PROGRAM NOW ACCEPTING NEW COMMUNITY APPLICATIONS

CHARLESTON, W.Va — The West Virginia ON TRAC (Organization and Training for Revitalization and Capacity) program is now accepting applications from communities seeking assistance in community improvement and development. As a program under the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, ON TRAC aims to support towns in their endeavors towards economic growth.

To ensure a successful application process, community representatives are required to attend a complimentary application and introductory workshop. This mandatory workshop equips participants with effective techniques to enhance their chances of securing a spot in the limited ON TRAC program.

The workshop is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, conducted via Zoom. To register for the workshop, please contact Jennifer Brennan at 304-957-3971 or via email at Jennifer.L.Brennan@wv.gov.

ON TRAC offers a comprehensive range of resources to help communities stimulate economic growth, including evaluation, education, and networking opportunities. Communities selected for ON TRAC will receive specialized training in downtown or neighborhood revitalization, a thorough assessment of their strengths and weaknesses, access to an extensive online library of databases and resources, action-planning services, telephone consultation, scholarship and grant information, as well as technical design visits.

Governor Jim Justice commended the program, stating, “I think that ON TRAC is a vital initiative that empowers our great communities, providing them with the necessary tools and support to up economic development. Through evaluation, education, and networking resources, this program gives these communities what they need to thrive and revitalize their districts.”

It is important to note that communities are required to participate in ON TRAC for a minimum of two years before becoming eligible to apply for accreditation as a Main Street community. Currently, West Virginia boasts 12 accredited Main Street Communities and 10 ON TRAC Communities, showcasing the success and impact of these programs in the state.

Main Street West Virginia, an integral program under the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, focuses on the revitalization of historic commercial districts by offering technical services, design assistance, and continuous training for board/committee members and program managers. Leveraging the National Main Street Center’s Four-Point Approach®, Main Street West Virginia ensures a comprehensive approach encompassing organization, promotion, design, and economic restructuring.

For more information about the ON TRAC program and the application process, please visit wvcad.org/infrastructure/main-street-wv-and-ontrac