ZenCase Legal Practice Management Incorporates ChatGPT

Groundswell Productivity Solutions now includes the AI Chat bot ChatGPT, called ZenGPT ™, into its legal practice management software, ZenCase.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Current ZenCase users are now able to access its Artificial Intelligence bot, ZenGPT, to draft documents, conduct legal research and for many other uses, saving both staff and attorney time and increasing firm productivity. Attorneys can enter a basic or detailed query into the ZenGPT search bar, such as “draft a purchase and sale agreement between party X and party Y” and ZenGPT will author a detailed document (reply) based using natural language search on information stored across the internet. Click for a short video of ZenGPT in action.

“ChatGPT is a transformative technology for lawyers and law firms, and we are excited to provide easy access from within ZenCase” said Groundswell Productivity Solutions CEO, TJ Fraser. “We enable lawyers to quickly draft letters, agreements, motions or conduct legal research.” “Our vision for ZenGPT is that it will learn from the data stored in ZenCase to allow law firms to be remarkably more productive,” said Fraser.

Michael B. Stevens, Managing Partner of Derrevere Stevens Black & Cozad, has started to use ZenGPT and has been amazed by the possibilities the technology offers. “While I know the technology is developing quickly, the immediate benefit this technology provides to our firm and our clients is undeniable. We have already started using ZenGPT to draft letters and agreements. This is another example of why we chose ZenCase as our legal case management partner. ZenCase continues to innovate and release new functionality at a rapid rate that makes the job of practicing law easier.”

About ChatGPT

ChatGPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is an advanced machine learning model developed by OpenAI for natural language processing (NLP). It is a language model that uses deep learning techniques to generate coherent and contextually relevant responses to text-based inputs. In simpler terms, it is an AI chatbot that can converse with humans in natural language. ChatGPT is trained on a massive amount of text data and uses that knowledge to generate responses that are similar to human-written text. It can be used in a variety of applications such as customer service, virtual assistants, and language translation. Current ZenCase users have immediate access to ZenGPT™.

About Groundswell Productivity Solutions and ZenCase

Groundswell Productivity Solutions, LLC d/b/a ZenCase was founded by former attorney, T.J. Fraser with the primary focus of solving problems facing law firms through the use of technology. ZenCase is a next generation cloud-based legal practice management software, which has been aiding law firms big and small since 2019. More information on ZenCase can be found on its website, www.zencase.com.

ZenGPT in Action