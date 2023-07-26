DLNR News Release- Honokohau Small Boat Harbor Wash Down Drainage Project

(Kailua-Kona) – Construction is set to begin on July 31 on the wash down drainage area at the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor. This project involves removing, hauling, and disposing of drain rock, silt, debris, etc. from the existing clogged and overflowing boat wash down area of the trench drain.

There will be installation of new grating over the trench drain and the construction of a short retaining wall to help keep material from the adjacent embankment from filling the trench drain with silt/debris. A water pressure reducing valve will also be installed.

The existing boat wash down area will be entirely shut down throughout the project’s duration. A temporary boat wash down area will be provided to boaters directly across the access road from the existing boat wash down. Please be aware that longer hoses or hose extensions may be necessary to ensure that your hose can reach your vessel from the temporary wash down. No other harbor facilities will be affected or closed.

Drainpipe Plumbing and Solar LLC is the contractor, and the company expects to complete the project around the end of September.

Use of wash down facilities is only for persons with a valid ramp decal. Due to the ongoing drought conditions throughout Hawai’i, the DLNR recommends the following to conserve water:

Use a shutoff or pressure nozzle. Don’t let the hose run freely.

Wash boats and trailers with a bucket and sponge instead of a running hose.

Use only the minimal amount of water needed.

DLNR encourages reporting any unauthorized uses of washdowns or washdown water waste to DOCARE at (808) 643-3567 or through the DLNRTip App. Mahalo for helping us conserve water.

For more information on the harbor: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/honokohau-small-boat-harbor

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396 (Communications Office)