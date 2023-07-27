Arizona Courts Select Catalis for Statewide e-Filing Services
Contract award extends Catalis e-Filing services through 2029ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalis, a leading provider of government software, digital payments, and e-Filing solutions for courts, announced today that the Arizona Administrative Offices of the Court (AZ AOC) has extended its contract with Catalis to provide e-Filing services statewide for six additional years. The extension through 2029 marks a significant milestone for Catalis and the AZ AOC, which were early pioneers in providing e-filing services.
Since December 2009, TurboCourt, a division of Catalis, has provided its e-Filing solution to the Arizona Courts. The renewed contract ensures that Catalis and the AZ AOC will continue to collaborate to facilitate a seamless and efficient filing process for Arizona Courts and citizens.
Catalis’ TurboCourt e-Filing platform has been specifically designed to serve a wide range of users, including attorneys, unrepresented parties, businesses, and government agencies. The platform supports various court filings, such as General Civil, Supreme, and Appellate, Process Servers Filings, Tax Filings, and Small Claims civil lawsuits. By leveraging data-centric technology, Catalis e-Filing delivers an unparalleled experience that enhances efficiency and accuracy.
A key feature of Catalis e-Filing is the automated case intake and processing, which streamlines the court's operations and reduces administrative burden. This advanced technology minimizes the chances of erroneous submissions and saves valuable time for both court personnel and filers.
In addition, the Catalis solution provides access to justice solutions for unrepresented litigants in Arizona Courts, a key objective of the AZ AOC. Catalis’ interactive guided technology empowers self-represented individuals by providing user-friendly tools and resources, ensuring equal access to the court system.
“This is a testament to the great partnership we’ve had with the Arizona AOC, supporting their pioneering work with e-Filing stakeholders and citizens,” said Darin Rasmussen, EVP, Catalis Courts & Land Records. “We are particularly proud of the platform we’ve jointly created to support unrepresented litigants. We’re excited to continue to innovate with the Arizona AOC for another six years and beyond,” Rasmussen added.
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the US and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens.
