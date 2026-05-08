SILVER STAR'S S2S SKI MARATHON DRAWS ATHLETES FROM OVER A DOZEN COUNTRIES IN A RECORD-BREAKING YEAR FOR COMMUNITY GIVING

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S2S has become a magnet for serious Nordic athletes, and this year's field showed exactly why.” — Michael Benedek, Executive Director of Destination Silver Star

SILVER STAR, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon returned to Silver Star Mountain Resort on April 4–5, 2026, drawing elite Nordic athletes from over a dozen countries for one of British Columbia's most celebrated cross-country ski events.Despite a difficult regional ski season that saw several local Nordic venues close as early as January, S2S maintained marathon registration numbers from the previous year. That Silver Star held while others closed speaks to its reliable snowpack and the event's standing in the international Nordic calendar.Over a dozen Olympic athletes competed alongside a Paralympian who claimed four gold medals at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. The international field represented Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Czech Republic, the United States, and Canada, a roster more typical of a world-class destination race than a regional event."S2S has become a magnet for serious Nordic athletes, and this year's field showed exactly why," said Michael Benedek, Executive Director of Destination Silver Star . "When local venues across the region were struggling and closing early, Silver Star held, and the athletes noticed. Events like this put our destination on the international map in a way that's hard to replicate."The event's reach extends beyond the podium. Past S2S participants have gone on to win two of the biggest Nordic races on earth: the Norwegian Birkebeiner and the Swedish Vasaloppet. That kind of pedigree draws attention from competitive Nordic communities worldwide and signals Silver Star as a legitimate training and competition destination.The Stussi Night Sprints, a Thursday evening event now in its second year, saw attendance jump 50 per cent, reinforcing that the S2S experience extends well beyond race day.Off the course, the event's community impact reached a new high. This year's KidSport donation totalled $16,500, the largest contribution in the event's history, bringing the five-year cumulative total to over $62,000. Approximately 360 volunteers filled more than 600 volunteer shifts over the weekend."This event delivers for everyone," Benedek added. "It brings visitors who stay, eat, and explore the destination. It generates volunteer energy the whole community feels. And year after year, it gives back through KidSport in a way we're genuinely proud of."About the Sovereign2SilverStar Ski MarathonThe Sovereign2SilverStar (S2S) Ski Marathon is an annual Nordic skiing event held at Silver Star Mountain, BC. The event draws recreational and elite competitors from across Canada and internationally, offering marathon and shorter distances across Silver Star's renowned trail network. A portion of event proceeds are donated annually to KidSport, supporting youth sport participation in the region.About Destination Silver StarDestination Silver Star is the destination marketing and management organization for Silver Star Mountain, a vibrant mid-mountain village nestled in the Monashee Mountain Range of BC's Okanagan Valley. A not-for-profit, membership-based organization founded in 2020, DSS exists to maintain and enhance the magic of Silver Star by growing the local economy through marketing, media relations, events, research, and destination development. With approximately 1,000 members spanning accommodations, attractions, dining, retail, and homeowners, DSS represents the full community of Silver Star, a mountain destination known for its village charm and world-class trails. Learn more at destinationsilverstar.com.Connect with Destination Silver Star on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube with the hashtag #MySilverStar.

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