"The Sacrifice Zone: A Novel" - Environmental Activism and Spiritual Awakening Unite
Roger S. Gottlieb's captivating novel explores love, activism, and resilience amidst environmental crisis and family suffering.WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In his latest masterpiece The Sacrifice Zone: A Novel celebrated author Roger S. Gottlieb skillfully weaves a tale of love, activism, and spiritual awakening that explores the profound impacts of environmental crisis and opiate addiction caused family suffering. This award-winning novel takes readers on a poignant journey of self-discovery and resilience.
The story revolves around the lives of three compelling characters. Committed environmental activists Daniel Aiken and his lover Sarah Carson dedicate their lives to confronting the devastating consequences of environmental degradation.
Amidst danger and uncertainty, they embark on a mission to protect the fragile planet and its inhabitants.
Meanwhile, Anne Sattvic, an American Buddhist teacher, grapples with suppressed memories of her sister's heroin addiction, forcing her to confront painful family ties and her own emotional detachment. Through her mastery of Buddhist teachings, she seeks solace and healing but must ultimately confront her own sacrifices in the process.
Roger S. Gottlieb, a distinguished Dean's Professor of Philosophy at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, showcases his exceptional storytelling skills in The Sacrifice Zone. With twenty-one books and over 150 articles on diverse topics, including environmentalism, ethics, spirituality, and political philosophy, Gottlieb brings unparalleled depth and insight to this evocative narrative.
Both of Gottlieb's works of fiction, the short story collection Engaging Voices and The Sacrifice Zone, have been honored with Nautilus Book Awards for fiction, further attesting to his prowess as a writer. In his novels, he masterfully addresses pressing global issues and invites readers to contemplate the complexities of the human experience.
The Sacrifice Zone encourages readers to confront the challenges posed by climate change, global pollution, and addiction with compassion, love, and courage.
With thought-provoking themes and compelling characters, The Sacrifice Zone is s a poignant reminder of the urgency to address environmental crises and the importance of spiritual reflection in turbulent times.
Roger S. Gottlieb's prolific body of work has earned him international recognition as an analyst and exponent of religious environmentalism, of spirituality in an age of environmental crisis, and of the powerful connections between religion and progressive politics. He has delivered keynote addresses and lectures at prestigious universities and public settings, captivating audiences with his profound insights.
About Roger S. Gottlieb:
Roger S. Gottlieb is a Dean's Professor of Philosophy at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and author of award winning books on environmentalism, ethics, spirituality, and political philosophy. With a passion for promoting awareness and compassion in an age of environmental crisis, Gottlieb's fiction explores the emotional, moral, and spiritual challenges of our time.
