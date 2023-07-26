Highway 4 at Cameron Lake Bluffs is expected to reopen to single-lane-alternating traffic later this morning, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Crews worked through the night to repair one of the cranes that holds netting that shields the road from rocks falling from the bluff. The highway is closed while crane repairs are underway to ensure the safety of travellers.

While crane repairs are underway, crews continue rock-scaling work on the bluff.

Repairs to the crane are expected to be complete by 11:30 a.m. The highway will remain open this afternoon.

Starting tomorrow, there will be a resumption of two planned daily closure periods from 9-11:30 a.m. and from 1:30-5 p.m. for rock-scaling work.

The detour route remains open for travel.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc