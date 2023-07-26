Program helps new farmers find their land match

CANADA, July 26 - More B.C. farmland is being put back into production, providing increased food security for British Columbians, with more than 4,500 hectares (11,300 acres) leased by new and young farmers through the B.C. Land Matching Program (BCLMP).

“The next generation of B.C. farmers are going to play a pivotal role in the province’s food security,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “By helping to match them with affordable and productive farmland, we are supporting producers starting or growing their agricultural business while ensuring we have more fresh local food available to feed and nourish our communities.”

The program, delivered by the Young Agrarians resource network for farmers, has helped match 284 new farmers with land throughout B.C. with 54 matches made in the past year.

Farmers such as Jason Stashko and Krystyna Delahaye, who began their first farming venture in less-than-ideal soil, are now thriving at their Seed of Life Farm. The couple found it challenging to find affordable and suitable land in the Lower Mainland until they were matched through the BCLMP to 0.8 hectares (two acres) of fertile farmland in Surrey.

“When we sought to put down our farm roots, we were discouraged by the unavailability of land, rental costs and the various steps involved,” said Krystyna. “When we reached out to the BCLMP, we found help liaising with landholders, lease navigation and helpful advice all delivered with professional knowledge. They helped us begin our journey successfully and made us feel confident in starting Seed of Life Farm.”

Krystyna and Jason are now successfully growing fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers at their farm. By supplying local restaurants, stores and farmers markets, they have fostered local partnerships and offer seasonal community-supported agriculture boxes.

The BCLMP offers one-on-one support through the program’s five land matchers who work to connect farmers with land throughout the province. The supports help new and established farmers start and expand their farm operations and create more regional and sustainable farmland. The result is economic development and greater food security for British Columbians.

“Access to land is the No. 1 barrier facing new farmers today,” said Sara Dent, executive director, Young Agrarians. “With today’s land prices, it is essential that new and established farmers can access affordable land to grow food for the future of our local food systems. We are glad to have the support of the Province in this important work of strengthening B.C.’s food security.”

The program is part of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food’s Grow BC initiative, which supports young farmers and food producers looking to begin or expand their agriculture business. By addressing challenges such as land access and business planning, the BCLMP seeks to increase the number of new farmers in the province, help grow existing farms and contribute to B.C.’s food security.

Learn More:

For information about the B.C. Land Matching Program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs/land-matching

Young Agrarians B.C. Land Matching Program: https://youngagrarians.org/bc-land-matching-program

For information about B.C.’s New Entrant Strategy for the next generation of agricultural leaders, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/farming-natural-resources-and-industry/agriculture-and-seafood/farm-management/farm-business-management/6322_agri_newentrantstrategy_web.pdf

A backgrounder follows.