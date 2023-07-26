Vesta Announces $39 Million in Real Estate Transactions

Portfolio changes include purchase in Oklahoma City, sale in Little Rock

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta Capital has completed the $25.3 million purchase of Copperfield Apartments, a 262-unit residential property in Oklahoma City, the company announced today.The complex, located at 2400 NW 30th Street, includes one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a resort-style swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities and a resident clubhouse. The transaction was completed on July 14.“We are excited to continue our growth in OKC,” said Vesta CEO Marc Kulick. “We see the city continue to change and evolve, and we want to be a part of that evolution. We are particularly passionate about the opportunity to provide quality housing at more affordable prices than what you can find across the country in most other cities that are comparable in size to Oklahoma City.”Vesta also announced the recent sale of Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock, AR. The $12.8 million sale, including the property and its 245 residential units, was completed on June 30.Together, the two transactions represent the movement of more than $39 million in real estate value.Based in Tulsa, Vesta currently employs more than 280 people in positions, including leasing agents, property managers, maintenance workers and corporate office staff. Information about Vesta, including investment and employment opportunities can be found at www.vestarealproperty.com Founded in 2017, Vesta Capital is a fully integrated real estate investment firm that specializes in the acquisition, renovation, and ongoing management of multifamily communities in Arkansas,Kansas, and Oklahoma. Vesta’s current portfolio consists of 10,200+ units across Class A, B, and C+ assets with an estimated value of $925 million. Our extensive experience in property management allows us to bring extensive operational expertise to our portfolio assets-30-