FLORIDA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO STATE’S ALIMONY LAWS
Tampa Family Law Firm Helps Families Navigate Updated Alimony LawTAMPA, FL, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Florida families have questions about a recently signed bill that overhauls alimony laws and eliminates permanent alimony.
The family law lawyers at the Law Offices of Robert M. Geller in Tampa, Florida are helping people understand whether or not updates to the state’s alimony laws affect them and if so, how.
The new law, which went into effect on July 1, 2023, eliminates permanent alimony.
Previously, Florida family courts recognized four different types of alimony:
• Bridge-the-gap: Payments to support a spouse’s transition into single life and financial independence and not to exceed two years.
• Rehabilitative: Payments that are part of a plan designed to help a spouse learn or regain skills that will help them become employable.
• Durational: Payments made for a specific period, often based on the length of a marriage.
• Permanent: Payments made for the duration of a spouse’s life.
The new law eliminates the fourth type of alimony, permanent alimony, but also creates the possibility of a lump sum payment and temporary alimony.
There is also now an opportunity to seek modifications to alimony arrangements if conditions change upon retirement. Judges can reduce or terminate an existing arrangement, but must first consider:
• Age and health of paying spouse
• Customary retirement age in the professional field of the paying spouse
• Economic impact on the recipient spouse due to the reduction
• Likelihood of the paying spouse returning to work and/or previous income
In addition to eliminating the fourth category, the new law affects rehabilitative alimony by capping it at five years.
Furthermore, it may be ended if the ex-spouse completes the specific, defined plan early.
The new law changes durational alimony by redefining the lengths of marriages.
For example, a short-term marriage is now defined as lasting for less than 10 years (it was previously seven). A moderate-term marriage is one that lasted 10 to 20 years (previously seven to 17). And a long-term marriage is now one that lasted 20 years or more.
Families affected by the updated laws are invited to contact the Law Offices of Robert M. Geller with their questions and concerns. The firm’s experienced family law attorneys can help anyone who is impacted by the law and/or those who wish to request a modification to their existing alimony arrangement.
For more information about the updated law or to speak to someone familiar with Florida family law, contact Geller Family Law at (813) 405-1509.
Thomas Gilbert
Law Offices of Robert M. Geller
+1 813-405-1509
email us here