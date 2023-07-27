Robooter Electric Wheelchairs Now Available In Canada - Meet the Future of Folding Power Wheelchairs
VItal Mobility Medical Supplies introduces cutting-edge Robooter folding electric wheelchair series - mixing aesthetics with endurance and comfort.
We know that customers are looking for mobility solutions to suit their style and lifestyle. They prefer to spend time outdoors and travel abroad. We listened and sourced two game-changing devices.”VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vital Mobility Medical Supplies, Canada’s leading independent mobility equipment supplier, is excited to announce the launch of the Robooter line of folding electric wheelchairs. As the exclusive Ontario distributor of the Robooter X40 Automatic Folding Wheelchair and Robooter E40 Light-Weight Folding Wheelchair, Vital Mobility spearheads the introduction of revolutionary mobility solutions to empower individuals across the country.
— - Bruno Rzeznikiewiz, CEO of Vital Mobility
A Gateway to the Future of Mobility
The Robooter X40 and Robooter E40 boast the latest technology, unparalleled comfort, and easy folding. Enjoy beginner's drive modes, self-regulating speed in tight turns, and smartphone control.
Robooter X40 - Unleashing All-Terrain Power
The Robooter X40 Power Wheelchair combines automatic folding technology with remarkable all-terrain capabilities. Its class-leading 30" turning radius ensures seamless maneuverability indoors and outdoors.
· Automatic Folding and Remote Control: The X40 boasts an ingenious automatic folding feature, streamlining storage and saving time and effort. Users can effortlessly control the wheelchair remotely using a smartphone.
· Powerful Battery for Long Range: The Robooter X40's robust 20AH lithium-ion battery provides an exhilarating range of 25 km on a single charge to help users explore the world around them.
· Smooth and Comfortable Ride: Equipped with an independent shock suspension system and versatile omnidirectional wheels, the Robooter X40 ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, even on rough terrains.
· Intelligent Software: Featuring cruise control for long-distance driving, a beginner mode for newcomers, and an intelligent speed limit for enhanced safety during use, the X40 pushes the limits of smart technology.
Robooter E40 - Where Portability Meets Aesthetics
The Robooter E40 Folding Power Wheelchair strikes the right balance between portability, comfort, and beauty. With a lightweight integrated magnesium aluminum alloy frame and a powerful 20AH lithium-ion battery, the E40 grants an impressive range of 23 km on a single charge.
· Easy Folding for Travel Convenience: Pack the Robooter E40 effortlessly with its two-step folding system. This makes it the ideal travel companion for journeys by plane or car.
· Intelligent Software for Enhanced Control: The Robooter E40 supports cruise control for long-distance driving, a beginner mode for new users, and an intelligent speed limit for added safety and enhanced autonomy.
· Ergonomic Seating: Memory foam seat cushion and engineered backrest provide ergonomic comfort. A backpack and storage basket are included for convenience.
Embrace Beautiful Mobility with Robooter Electric Wheelchairs
As technology evolves, Robooter electric wheelchairs keep up with those advancements. The Robooter X40 and E40 are packed with the latest features and user-centric design - disrupting the mobility industry and granting individuals an elevated quality of life. Now available for sale across Canada, they represent an exciting option in the mobility space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q: How are the Robooter X40 and Robooter E40 controled remotely?
A: Both power wheelchairs be conveniently controlled remotely via Bluetooth using a smartphone application.
Q: Are the Robooter X40 and Robooter E40 suitable for air travel?
A: Both models are designed with travel convenience in mind. The Robooter E40 is especially lightweight and ideal as a travel companion. Vital Mobility offers smaller, airline-compliant lithium batteries for air travel.
Q: Can the Robooter X40 and Robooter E40 accommodate different user weights?
A: The Robooter X40 has a weight capacity of 265 lbs (120 kg), whereas the Robooter E40 has a user weight capacity of 330 lbs (150 kg).
Q: Where are Robooter Electric Wheelchairs available for a test drive?
A: Vital Mobility displays the Robooter X40 and E40 at their Concord (130 Bass Pro Mills Dr., Unit 62, L4K 5X2) and Toronto (3537 Bathurst St.) locations.
Q: Where are Robooter wheelchairs shipped?
Vital Mobility’s expert mobility team works with patients, caregivers, and health practitioners to ensure that Robooter wheelchairs is a good fit for the individual. They offer quick Canada-wide shipping and local white glove delivery in the Greater Toronto Area.
For additional quotes, images and to arrange a test-drive of a Robooter power wheelchair in Canada, contact Vital Mobility at the information provided below. To get to know the Robooter X40 and E40, visit this link.
Carolina Rzeznikiewiz
Vital Mobility Medical Supplies
+1 905-532-9494
Robooter Electric Wheelchairs - Folding Mechanisms of the Robooter X40 and Robooter E40