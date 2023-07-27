Binaural Plus Respiration App Featured Image Binaural Plus Respiration App Binaural plus Respiration Phone App Screen 1 Binaural plus Respiration Phone Screen 2 Binaural plus Respiration Phone Screen 4

Patent Pending Technology runs on all devices; phones, tablets & PC’s: A Harmonious Oasis of Tranquility with Respiration Exercises and Over 200 Soothing Sounds

We are thrilled to present, harmonious soothing sounds & respiration exercises, empowering users to find tranquility, elevate their well-being. Unlock the path to inner calm and rejuvenation in an App” — Tahir Chaudhry, CEO ApsTron Science

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ApsTron Science releases Patent Pending Updated Binaural Beats Plus Respiration App, through its Health Diaries unit, that runs on all devices; phones, tablets and PC’s: A Harmonious Oasis of Tranquility with Respiration Exercises and Over 200 Soothing Sounds.

The latest version of the Binaural Beats Plus App is making waves as it introduces an array of soothing additions that elevate users on a transformative health journey. With the infusion of Calm, White Noise, Flute Sounds, and Respiration Exercises, this powerful app offers unparalleled tranquility, allowing users to unwind, relax, rejuvenate, increase focus, and reduce stress and anxiety like never before.

The App can be downloaded from:

Android: https://tinyurl.com/4ybk3uec

Apple: https://tinyurl.com/5cshskk5

Transporting the Users with Soothing Sounds:

A world of serene ambiance awaits users as they delve into the enchanting White Noise. The app offers gentle whispers of nature, rhythmic raindrops, and the tranquil hum of Womb Sound or ASMR, providing the perfect backdrop for meditation, focus, better sleep, pain control, study, and peak mental activity. This carefully curated collection fosters emotional well-being and balance, providing solace amidst the most bustling environments.

Experience the Melodic Bliss of Flute Sounds:

With the addition of Flute Sounds, users are guided towards a state of deep relaxation. The delicate melodies of this timeless instrument envelop the senses, enhancing focus during work or study, and inspiring tranquility. The gentle embrace of the Flute Sounds fosters a profound sense of calm, allowing users to find solace after a long day and achieve a renewed sense of balance.

Unleashing the Power of Respiration Exercises:

The Binaural Beats Plus App introduces invigorating Respiration Exercises, specifically designed to unlock the secrets of mindful breathwork. Through controlled breathing, users can reduce stress, promote mental clarity, and enhance focus and productivity. Each inhalation and exhalation pave the way for an overall heightened sense of self-awareness, creating a transformative journey towards inner calm.

Main Features:

1. **Free Forever App**: The Binaural Beats Plus App offers the full range of benefits without any cost.

2. **Extensive Information Cards**: Users can take control of their own health with valuable insights and guidance.

3. **Soothing Sounds**: The app immerses users in Binaural Beats (Pure and within Music), ASMR, White Noise, Lullaby by Rain and Womb Noise, OM Meditation with 425Hz, reduce stress hormones with 528, unconditional love frequency 999Hz, Rain, Ocean & River Sounds.

4. **Respiration Exercises**: Specific adoptive exercises to help users relax, meditate, and achieve calm and focus.

5. **Wake-Up Alarms**: Users can set their alarms with amazing sounds for a refreshing morning, or for better sleep.

6. **Embedded Binaural Beats**: Enjoy the therapeutic effects of binaural beats within music and in their pure form.

7. **Play Forever**: Repeat any sound or add Ocean Waves to any sound for a continuous soothing experience.

8. **Track Your Emotional Wellness**: Progress reports and emotional well-being logs ensure an oasis of calm at users' fingertips.

9. **Share with Friends and Family**: Users can connect and share their progress reports with loved ones.

10. **Healthcare Provider Access & Branding**: Collaborate with healthcare professionals for enhanced well-being.

11. **Mindful Reminders**: Set reminders to hear Binaural Beats (Pure and within Music), ASMR, White Noise, Lullaby by Rain, OM Meditation with 425Hz, reduce stress hormones with 528, unconditional love frequency 999Hz, Rain, Ocean & River Sounds, and Womb Sound.

12. **Cautionary Notes**: Users are advised against app use in certain situations for safety.

A Word of Caution:

The Binaural Beats Plus App generates frequencies that entrain the brain, leading to altered states of consciousness. Users prone to seizures, epilepsy, or pregnancy should refrain from using the app. Additionally, it is advised not to use the app while lifting weights or driving for utmost safety.

Subscriptions and Giving Back:

It is a free forever App, for those who like to subscribe, upon subscribing to the app, users contribute to the initiative of donating a portion of the proceeds to kiwa.com, helping thousands around the world.

About ApsTron Science:

ApsTron Science is a trailblazing innovator in mindfulness and wellness technology. The company's mission is to provide users with life-enhancing tools that promote a balanced and harmonious lifestyle. With cutting-edge research and development, ApsTron continues to create products that empower individuals to unlock their full potential and lead more fulfilling lives.

More information on ApsTron Science Apps can be found at www.HealthDiaries.US, there main website is www.ApsTron.com.

