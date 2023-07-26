High-Quality Dental Implant Treatments Available from Center Valley Dental

Castle Dental is now Center Valley Dental

Center Valley Dental offers dental implants and supplemental treatments to patients.

Osseointegration, the fusion of the implant with the jawbone, is a vital process of successful dental implantation.” — Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deciding to pursue dental implants is a decision many American adults face. The treatment is life-changing as well as time-consuming, leaving many to wonder whether they are a candidate. Center Valley Dental, a trusted dental practice in Center Valley, PA, can help patients determine whether they qualify for this transformative procedure.

Dental implants are primarily sought after by individuals missing one or more teeth. Patients who have experienced tooth loss or are at risk of losing a tooth due to disease, age, or trauma are the most suitable candidates for implant treatment. It is important to note that the strength of the jawbone and the health of the gum tissue plays a crucial role in the dental implant process.

“Osseointegration, the fusion of the implant with the jawbone, is a vital process of successful dental implantation,” says Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Center Valley. “Patients with insufficient jawbone density or gum disease may face challenges in achieving proper bonding between the implant and the jawbone. Similarly, individuals with existing oral diseases, such as tooth decay or gum disease, may also need to address these issues before undergoing dental implant treatment,” Lang continues.

Dr. Lang and his team work closely with patients to help them achieve a successful treatment. Success rates for dental implants are well over 90%. Supplemental procedures to help improve the likelihood of a successful treatment are also available.

In addition to dental implants in Center Valley, Dr. Lang and his team also offer dental crowns, tooth whitening, full-arch implants, and general dentistry services.

To schedule an appointment at Center Valley Dental, visit https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/. New patients are welcome. Center Valley Dental is minutes from Allentown, Bethlehem, and Quakertown.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Dr. Matthew Lang and Dr. Damien Ren offer patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit https://centervalleydental.com/.