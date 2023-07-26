PinkLimoKona Provides an Extraordinary “Ride” to the Barbie Movie, Dinner and Dancing
~ Experience the Glamour of Barbie Movie Magic with PinkLimoKona: Your Pink Luxury Ride Awaits! ~KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Step into the enchanting world of Barbie with PinkLimoKona, the ultimate luxury transportation service that brings the magic of Barbie movies to life! As the city's premiere pink limousine service, PinkLimoKona is thrilled to offer a glamorous and unforgettable experience, perfect for transporting Barbie fans of all ages to the much-anticipated Barbie movie.
Following a spectacular opening weekend for the Barbie Movie, the frenzy surrounding the film continues to soar, with fans in Kona, Hawaii taking the lead in making a splash! The key player behind this wave of excitement is none other than PinkLimoKona, the company behind the 30’ Hot Pink Limo boasting all-white leather interior, mirrors, laser lights, and more. This specialized private limo service was exclusively booked for the Barbie film premiere. “PinkGo” as she is called took the group to the theater then afterward to Gertrudes, a local jazz bar and music venue where they danced and mingled while still in their hot pink attire. To create an enchanting ambiance before the ladies’ arrival, PinkLimoKona went the extra mile in decorating the back section of the limo. The team set the perfect mood with a pink cooler filled with ice, accompanied by whimsical pink streamers and balloons adorning the space. As an additional surprise, each guest was delighted to find pink polka-dot gift bags awaiting them.
Adding to the magic of the evening, Cindy Connors, a prominent local resident and businesswoman, embraced the role of Barbie herself. Cindy the “Captain of the Ship” (also known as chauffeur) for the night’s journey added an extra touch of excitement through her portrayal of Barbie. PinkLimoKona is now accepting daily reservations for these tours thanks to the movie’s enchanting transformation of the world into “Barbieland!”
PinkLimoKona was founded in 2020, catering to the greater Kona area and is renowned for offering unique and delightful off-beat tours, alongside the popular Barbie Watching Tour. Among the captivating offerings is a mesmerizing Pink Floyd Light Show set to Pink Floyd music (naturally) within the limo’s plush interior, while passengers indulge in the signature “Pink Drink,” available in alcoholic or non-alcoholic options. The company also provides a “W.I.N.O.S. Tour” specially curated for Women In Need Of Substance.
The driving force behind PinkLimoKona is Kona resident Julia Hutton, whose spirited decision to acquire the pink limo back in 2019, after seeing it in Hilo, has led to this remarkable venture. Hutton recalls that the fun-loving vibe of the limo was irresistible from the moment she laid eyes on it. People have often commented on her penchant for fun throughout her life, Hutton embraces it wholeheartedly. “There’s no such thing as too much fun," remarks Hutton as she shrugs and shares infectious laughter regarding her "fun-losophy."
For those seeking further information on PinkLimoKona’s exciting offerings, they can visit the official website at www.pinklimokona.com and explore the captivating “Gallery” section. To learn more or make reservations, interested parties can reach out to PinkLimoKona by calling (808) 430-5935.
