MAYOR ERIC ADAMS HOSTED GRACIE MANSION RECEPTION CELEBRATING FUND FOR THE CITY OF NEW YORK’S 55th ANNIVERSARY
Mayor Adams, Dr. Mitchell Katz, President /COO at NYC Health+Hospitals & Verna Eggleston, Bloomberg Philanthropies, all honored with FUND public service awards
Mayor Adams, Dr. Katz and Verna Eggleston are all inspiring public servants who’ve contributed immeasurably to the functioning, growth and vitality of our city.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During the reception, the Fund honored Mayor Adams with its first-ever Public Sector Visionary Award and presented both Dr. Mitchell Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals, and Verna Eggleston, Program Lead, Women’s Economic Development at Bloomberg Philanthropies, with the Fund’s Public Service Innovation Award.
— Lisette Nieves, President Fund for the City of New York
On Tuesday, the Fund for the City of New York (Fund) celebrated its 55th anniversary at a Gracie Mansion reception hosted by Mayor Eric Adams. During the reception, the Fund honored Mayor Adams with its first-ever Public Sector Visionary Award. The award honors a leader whose visionary leadership significantly improves government function and services, and fosters collaboration across sectors for the public good.
“Eric Adams is a career public servant who has dedicated his life to working for the citizens of New York City,” says Lisette Nieves, President of the Fund for the City of New York. “He is a true champion of New Yorkers, with an unwavering commitment to public service.”
Since its founding in 1968, the Fund has consistently served as a trusted and proven anchor institution, collaborating with local government and nonprofit agencies to pioneer innovative policies, programs and practices that enhance the overall quality of life of every New York City resident. As the Fund commemorates its 55th anniversary, it has been acknowledging the numerous partnerships, programs and achievements of public service leaders. The Fund advances excellence in public service, supports and funds social entrepreneurship, facilitates cross-sector leadership development, recognizes and elevates public high school STEM education, facilitates cross-sector leadership development and enhances organizational capacity and fiscal stability. To date this year, the Fund has hosted the Cross-Sector Innovation Conference, released the True Cost of Living Report with the United Way of New York City and presented the 50th annual 2023 Sloan Public Service Awards.
During the 55th Anniversary reception, along with Mayor Adams, the Fund honored two lifelong public servants: Dr. Mitchell Katz, President and Chief Executive Officer of NYC Heath + Hospitals, and Verna Eggleston, Program Lead for Women’s Economic Development at Bloomberg Philanthropies. Both honorees received the Fund’s Public Service Innovation Award, which the Fund is awarding a select few as part of its 55th anniversary year celebrations.
Of the honorees, President Nieves said, “Mayor Adams, Dr. Katz and Verna Eggleston are all inspiring public servants who’ve contributed immeasurably to the functioning, growth and vitality of our city. These awards are a gesture of gratitude and appreciation for their exceptional service to the city we all love and call home."
Aldrin Rafael Bonilla, Executive Vice President of the Fund for the City of New York, added, "The remarkable talent that exists in New York City government and government agencies is embodied by these incredible honorees, who are super civil servants going above and beyond the call of duty. Dr. Katz shepherded New York City through the AIDS crisis in the 80s without a roadmap from previous public health emergencies to support his work. Not only did he succeed then, but he has served New York City over the past 40 years since and used his learnings to support the city during the COVID pandemic.”
About Ms. Eggleston, President Nieves said, “Verna Eggleston has dedicated her life to New York City, ensuring that city government is working to make life better for the citizens of New York. Prior to joining Bloomberg Philanthropies, Eggleston worked for more than four decades in human and social development, both in government and the private sector. Eggleston returned to government as the Commissioner for New York City’s Human Resources Administration (HRA) for the Bloomberg Administration.”
To commemorate the Fund’s 55th anniversary and its many cross-sector contributions, the mayor presented a proclamation to Fund leadership recognizing July 18th as Fund for the City of New York Day.
About The Fund for the City of New York
The Fund for the City of New York was established by the Ford Foundation in 1968 with the mandate to improve the quality of life for all New Yorkers. For 55 years, in partnership with
caroline andoscia
Andoscia Communications
+1 917-207-4060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram