Rare Double-Honor Sees Napa, CA Artist Gordon Huether Nominated for Two CODAworx People’s Choice Awards

The public now decides the top global honorees in voting through July 31, 2023

With 411 projects from 24 countries submitted this year, please know that the competition for these Top 100 spots was tough.”
— --CODAworx nominating committee
NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Napa, CA (July 26, 2023) — CODAworx, a leading industry organization known as the hub of the commissioned-art economy worldwide, has announced that two installations from international artist Gordon Huether are finalists for its People’s Choice awards.

The public can vote online for “Infinity” in Napa, CA and “Big Leaf” in St. George, UT, among others, to determine the 2023 top honorees before 9:59 pm Pacific, July 31, 2023. “An esteemed jury panel has placed your works, Infinity and Big Leaf, in the 2023 CODAawards Top 100,” said CODAworx in its notification. “With 411 projects from 24 countries submitted this year, please know that the competition for these Top 100 spots was tough.”

Instructions for selecting favorites is simple: “Vote for as many projects as you'd like, but you are only allowed to vote once per project. Final tallies for votes will be audited at the close of the competition Monday, July 31 at 11:59 pm Central/9:59pm Pacific.”

The Gordon Huether Studio team is encouraging votes for Huether’s works, in two quick steps:

1) Log onto CODAWorx’ People’s Choice page, https://www.codaworx.com/codaawards/2023-top-100/

2) Search for (click Control-F on most PC’s) each of the two names, Big Leaf and Infinity, or just scroll down alphabetically to find the corresponding two fields and click VOTE under each one.

Final honorees are expected to be announced August 31.

More information on Huether’s two honored works can be found on the firm’s website:

-- “Big Leaf”
See: https://gordonhuether.com/dixie-state-university-amphitheater/

-- “Infinity”
See: https://gordonhuether.com/infinity/

Anyone is able to vote for the Huether artworks, but it must be before July 31: https://gordonhuether.com/news/gordon-huether-studio-projects-nominated-2023-codaawards-top-100/

