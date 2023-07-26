Ukraine updates donor coordination platform on priority recovery needs

The Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine met for the fifth time yesterday, with the Ukrainian government presenting updated information of the priority needs for early recovery in 2023 and the remaining gaps per sector (private sector and agriculture, transport, housing, humanitarian demining, critical and social infrastructure, energy and digitalisation).

The European Commission reiterated the importance of reforms, rooted in Ukraine’s path to EU accession, as the necessary counterpart to the effectiveness of external assistance, particularly reforms aimed at facilitating investment and improving accountability and transparency.

The Commission and the Ukrainian government both underlined the potential of the Ukraine Plan, which Ukraine has started preparing in order to tap into the EU-Ukraine Facility, as a useful tool for Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation. Ukraine has started drafting the Plan, which aims to provide a coherent roadmap for Ukraine’s reforms and investments.

The Steering Committee will continue to meet regularly, with the next meeting taking place in September.

The Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine was launched on 26 January 2023. It brings together high-level officials from Ukraine, the EU, the G7 countries, as well as partners from International Financial Institutions, notably the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, to coordinate efforts to address Ukraine’s financing needs, both in the short to medium-term.

