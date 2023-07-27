American Physician Institute Introduces New Online Update on Anti-Obesity Medications Course
As obesity treatment plans for patients increasingly rely on medication, practitioners need to know common obesity medications and strategies for patient careOAKBROOK TERRACE, IL, UNITED STATE, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Physician Institute (API), a leading provider of high-yield continuing medical education, recently announced its newest course for medical professionals, “Update on Anti-Obesity Medications.” This online course offers up-to-date, critical information about obesity medications with detailed advice for creating effective patient-focused obesity treatment plans.
According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, over forty percent (41.9%) of adults in the United States suffer from obesity. This means the demand for effective patient care that addresses this growing health epidemic is rising.
“Update on Anti-Obesity Medications” is a new online course for 2023 and offers a comprehensive review of obesity treatment using medication. All lectures in the course series will be available online July 25, 2023 and 12-months of access to the lectures is provided, so participants can work at a pace that is comfortable for them. In addition, there is the option to claim CME credits after reviewing all the lectures. The course can be accessed at https://www.thepassmachine.com/anti-obesity-medications-course/.
Topics covered include determining appropriate treatment plans, reviews of major studies on obesity, the spectrum of available treatment options, and the use of pharmacology and therapeutics in obesity treatment. Lectures are presented by industry specialists Laura Davisson, MD, MPH, FACP, and Angela Goodhart, PharmD.
Dr. Jack Krasuski, executive director of American Physician Institute, said the course was developed to help providers in the medical community create patient-specific treatment plans that involve obesity medicine to improve the care they provide. As treatment plans increasingly include obesity medicines, it’s vital that clinicians understand the most prescribed obesity medications and the treatment strategies involving them.
“This obesity medicine course is a must-have for every clinician who wants to stay up to date on the latest developments in the safety profiles, efficacy, and indications of the most-used obesity medications on the market today,” he explains. “I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to provide the best possible care for their patients with obesity.”
With a focus on empowering medical professionals to be better prepared to help patients suffering from the disease of obesity, “Updates on Anti-Obesity Medications” offers practical advice in great detail that clinicians need to properly care for their patients.
“Patients rely on their healthcare providers to be knowledgeable about the medications that are available on the market, and this is the course clinicians need to be exactly that for their patients,” Dr. Krasuski said.
For more information about American Physician Institute and the obesity medicine course, visit https://www.thepassmachine.com/anti-obesity-medications-course/ and follow API on social media.
About American Physician Institute for Advanced Professional Studies
Founded by Jack Krasuski, M.D., more than 20 years ago, American Physician Institute offers specialized training for medical professionals in numerous specialties, including emergency medicine, family medicine, psychiatry, pediatrics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, pulmonary disease, surgical medicine, anesthesiology, medical oncology and more. American Physician Institute’s MasterPsych™, Beat The Boards!®, The Pass Machine®, and The Pass Formula® courses and conferences have helped thousands of healthcare professionals pass their certification tests and meet continuing education requirements.
