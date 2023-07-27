Floatbot.AI Unveils Revolutionary Agent M – Generative AI (LLM or ChatGPT) based Master Agent developer framework

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Floatbot.AI, one of the leading "Generative AI" powered Conversational AI platform is thrilled to announce the launch of Agent M. Agent M is a powerful Large Language model or ChatGPT Based Master Agent developer framework, that lets you create multiple LLM based Agent(s).

Agent M framework allows to create use case specific agents with custom skills to perform tasks, and use Agent M to orchestrate between them. Each of such agent can be further trained on specific skills, example customer support skills, Sales skills, Helpdesk skills.

These Agents are trained on past conversations, thoughts and examples/process example such as Credit card application journey. Such Agent can make natural language-based API call to push or pull data or search through unstructured knowledge-base or navigate the process such as new user onboarding or loan application to provide a very contextual answer.

Key features of Agent M

Agent M will orchestrate between several LLM agents, and able to automate complex and contextual conversation without human intervention.

Each Agent will be trained on specific conversational processes of your enterprise, ex. Insurance quote-to- sales, data [FAQs or knowledgebase] and Application APIs to push/pull data with Large Language Model or ChatGPT at its Core.

Create use case specific agents with custom skills to perform tasks, and use Agent M to orchestrate between them.

Business can customize, Restrict, build Guardrails around LLM, with Agent M, specific to your environment.

Business can enable or disable pre-defined agents or create your custom agents as per your requirements.

Build and deploy ChatGPT 4.0 Plugin with Agent M

Build Chatbot or Voicebot or AI Agent Assist with Agent M powered by Floatbot’s No-code studio

Agent M works on top of any large language model (LLM), it could be ChatGPT 4.0 or Google PaLM or LLaMA2

“Many companies are investing heavily in LLM space and trying to move fast — but we are innovating at the speed of light, and that has led to inception and launch of Agent M powered by Floatbot.AI, LLM powered Master Agent developer framework, that lets a business apply any LLM for specific use case, with their data and set of APIs. I am really proud of our team, at our core, we have an inventor mindset -- constantly learning, experimenting with new approaches, changing to get it right and ultimately succeeding. We are grateful to our customers who are happy with the pace of innovation in Floatbot’s Generative AI modules over the last six months. This is just beginning to many more innovations at Floatbot.AI that is well underway”

- Jimmy Padia, CEO & Founder – Floatbot

Floatbot.AI has already signed contracts of Agent M with large Banks, Insurance companies, Contact Center Outsourcers. Here is what some of the Floatbot’s customers has to say

“I can see capabilities and potential for Agent M to revolutionize contact centre and back-offices operations. Agent M can tackle all repetitive tasks, so that human agents can focus on complex and more high value activities increasing their productivity. Agent M also have analytics and reporting capabilities that gives crystal ball to managers. Agent M has capabilities to seamlessly integrate all the systems; they can get all the datasets from different systems and locations. Agent M has fantastic machine learning capabilities and makes sure that human agents can adapt all the language nuances and trends. Agent M is so relevant that it helps to always stay ahead of the curve.”

- CJ Shah, Chief Sales Officer at Allsec Tech, a BPO company, backed by Fairfax Holdings

“We are excited for Agent M launch, since it is built on large language models, hopefully it will allow us to implement generative AI for our automation efforts. Looking forward to seeing it automating customer queries.”

- Narendra Mainali, Head of Digital Transformation, NIC Asia Bank, Nepal

“As one of the senior leaders of our service provider organisation, I am pleased to share with you how Floatbot's conversational AI-based platform has transformed our ability to provide exceptional solutions to our customers while revolutionising the customer experience for end users. By leveraging Floatbot’s features, we have been able to seamlessly manage end-user interactions across multiple channels including phone, IVR, web chat, WhatsApp and more. The AI-driven chatbots and voice assistants have not only improved our operational efficiency but also enabled us to deliver personalised and prompt responses to our clients' customers. With Floatbot, we are able to tailor our services to individual needs, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. This drives our excitement for Agent M launch, since it is built on LLMs, we will be able to leverage Generative AI to automate customer queries. Looking forward to it!”

- Rinoo Rajesh, Digital Leader - Conneqt Business Solutions

About Floatbot, Inc

Floatbot.AI is a SaaS-based, “no-code”, end-to-end "Generative AI" powered Conversational AI platform that helps to build Self-service Chatbots and Voicebots, and AI Agent Assist Bots [AI Coach for Contact Center Agents]. Floatbot is amongst very few platforms globally that includes all 3 in the same platform. Floatbot has pre-built solutions for Insurance, Financial, Healthcare and Pharmacy including Contact Center Outsourcers. Floatbot is pre-integrated with industry-leading Contact Center technology providers such as Genesys, NICE InContact (CXOne), AVAYA, Cisco WebEx, etc. Floatbot, Inc is HQ in Milpitas, CA with its development centers in USA and India.

