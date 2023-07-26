SEO After Coffee, Set to Run National SEO Campaign for Libertarian Presidential Candidate
EINPresswire.com/ -- SEO After Coffee, a Veteran-Owned Search Engine Optimization Agency, Set to Run National SEO Campaign and Website Services for Libertarian Presidential Candidate Chase Oliver
SEO After Coffee, a veteran-owned search engine optimization (SEO) agency with over 15 years of experience securing organic web traffic for clients across The United States, is pleased to share that Libertarian Presidential Candidate Chase Oliver has signed on as a client for the second election cycle in a row. With expertise in growing brand awareness and a flexible approach to emerging digital tools, SEO After Coffee is excited to launch the nationwide SEO campaign and continue growing Chase’s election website.
The Chase Oliver SEO campaign partnership comes on the heels of the agency’s work with Jo Jorgensen’s Libertarian Presidential Campaign in 2020, where SEO After Coffee proudly executed her SEO strategy and took on the role of webmaster. As a proud member of the Veteran-Owned Business Project, the agency is pleased to continue aiding high-profile political campaigns.
“In the digital era where the world wide web can make or break your success, it’s all too common for small businesses and startups to struggle immensely as they find their digital footing,” said the founder of SEO After Coffee, who served in the United States Army for 8 years. “Whether it’s a brand-new business, important political candidates, or a fellow veteran-owned organization, I’m on a mission to demystify the internet, leverage tangible tools, and make growth more affordable and achievable for all.”
To drive traffic with measurable return on investment, SEO After Coffee executes website audits, local SEO services, and web and landing page redesigns through:
On-Page Optimization
Authority Building
Content Creation/Updating
Keyword Research
Legitimate Backlinks
Blog Writing
Organic Search Terms
Google Business Profile Management
Monthly Reporting
Although SEO After Coffee specializes in South Carolina SEO, the agency has active clients in over a dozen states around the country. Clients aren’t required to sign contracts, and each member of the agency prioritizes transparency across all services.
“What a great company. Everything they said they were going to do – they did it,” said Ian in a 5-star review for his construction company. “I got my business to page #1 on major search engines using multiple search terms. Communication was excellent.
Moving forward, SEO After Coffee will lay the groundwork for Chase Oliver’s Presidential throughout 2023 to ensure he secures maximum public awareness by the official start of the election season 2024. To learn more about Chase Oliver and see SEO After Coffee’s work with his website, please visit www.votechaseoliver.com.
To contact SEO After Coffee and see what the agency can do for your business’s digital profile, please visit www.SEOAfterCoffee.com or contact the team directly at 864-283-5030.
Larry O Miller
